North Little Rock roars to victory over LR Central

Overcoming a sloppy start, the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats got a spark from their special teams en route to a 53-8 victory over the Little Rock Central Tigers in 7A-Central Conference play on Friday night.

A botched kickoff return and a fumble on the next play by the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) resulted in the Tigers (0-4, 0-1) having a 2-0 lead just 12 seconds into the contest.

But after the ensuing possession ended, the Wildcats' Malachi Gober returned the punt 68 yards for a score and Devin Jackson kicked it 7-2 for the lead.

On their next possession, facing a fourth-and-14 from their 45, North Little Rock's Robert Burgess ran up the middle for a score with 4:27 left. Jackson made it 14-2.

After Delkari Davis' interception Torrance Moore scored on a 10-yard run and even though the extra point was botched by a poor snap, the Charging Wildcats were in control as expected with 4:16 left in the quarter.

"A couple of bad things happened early'' North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said. "We fumbled a handoff, just execution. Just hit and miss. A lot had to do with us and some had to do with Central. They only have 40 players on their roster but they sure play hard."

Jackson added a 42-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter for a 23-2 cushion and the Charging Wildcats got the safety back on a bad punt formation snap by Central for a 25-2 lead with 7:05 left in the half.

Diemere Maunel's interception set up a 55-yard scoring drive and Moore added his second TD on a 36-yard run.

On the cusp of the sportsmanship rule, Central sophomore Jaden Carter returned an interception 61 yards for the Tigers' lone TD. The two-point try failed and it was 32-8.

It was 39-8 at the half after Javonte Harris scored on a 2-yard run. Jackson added the extra point.

Sophomore quarterback Tyson Braddon hit Corey Henderson on a 20-yard scoring pass with 8:00 left in the third.

Kelon Barnett added the final score on an 8-yard run with 10:03 left in the game. Jackson added both extra points.

"I think overall we could have executed better,'' Sandefur said. "I know our defense played lights out and they are going to play lights out. Our offense is taking some baby steps and getting better, they need to continue to do that.

"Our guys played hard and I'm proud of that."