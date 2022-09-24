BASEBALL

Mariners’ star back on IL

Mariners star rookie Julio Rodriguez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back discomfort, the club announced just before the start of Friday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Rodriguez traveled with the team from Oakland to Kansas City and had an MRI on his back Friday. He would be eligible to return before the Mariners’ final regular-season series against Detroit on Oct.

3. Rodriguez missed three games earlier in this road trip against the Angels when his back discomfort first flared up last weekend.

Buxton set for surgery

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton won’t return this season and will have surgery on his troublesome right knee. Derek Falvey, Minnesota’s president of baseball operations, provided an injury update on Buxton and several other Twins players before the start of the homestand Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. After Minnesota went 1-7 on its road trip and fell out of contention in the AL Central, the team made the decision to shut down Buxton for the year. Buxton, who was named an All-Star for the first time this season and hit 23 home runs in 73 first-half games, has been out since Aug. 23 due to a right hip strain. But the knee has continued to be an issue and Falvey said Buxton will have an arthroscopic “cleanup” surgery to alleviate some scar tissue and fraying.

FOOTBALL

Chargers’ QB questionable

Justin Herbert stood at the podium Friday answering questions about his rib injury and his recovery. Whether the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will be able to perform in the pocket on Sunday remains to be seen. Herbert was listed as questionable on the injury report after not participating in practice. Herbert sustain fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of last Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs. Herbert was limited on Wednesday and went through most of his usual workload on Thursday as the Bolts prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup of 1-1 squads. Herbert said he felt good going through Thursday’s practice, and that the plan is for plenty of rest before he goes through warmups before Sunday’s game. Herbert will wear a rib protector but could also receive an injection to deal with the pain. He has made 34 consecutive regular-season starts, seventh among active quarterbacks.

Browns’ LB out for season

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Walker’s loss is a major blow on and off the field for the Browns. He’s one of their most popular and energetic leaders and the defense’s signal caller. The 27-year-old Walker will soon undergo surgery, which will be followed by months of recovery. He had played well in the first three games this season, recording 13 tackles, including four loss.

SOCCER

U.S. flat in loss to Japan

With the World Cup approaching and f inal roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. The U.S. has one win, five losses and four draws in 10 road games since a victory at Northern Ireland in March 2021, and just one goal in its last five away games.

GOLF

Hojgaard in front by six

Rasmus Hojgaard moved six shots clear at the French Open after posting a 6-under 65 in the second round on Friday. The Danish player and overnight leader had seven birdies at Le Golf National outside Paris to move to 15 under overall, with the only blemish a bogey on the fifth hole. Frenchman Paul Barjon’s 3-under 68 moved him up from third to second. Barjon holed an eagle putt from 61 feet on the 14th hole and pleased the crowd as they stayed with him. Yet Barjon could not stay with Hojgaard, who held a two-stroke overnight lead from Alexander Bjork of Sweden. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles withdrew from the tournament.