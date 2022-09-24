Onside kick recoveries give Bruins extra offensive punch





Pulaski Academy has been waiting all season to convert one of its signature onside kicks.

Friday night, against 6A-West Conference rival Little Rock Christian, PA used its first two successful attempts to win 49-26 at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

In the first quarter, Little Rock Christian (3-2, 1-2) went toe-to-toe with PA (4-0, 2-0).

Bruins quarterback Kel Busby rushed nine yards to his left to open the scoring at 8-0. The Warriors scored 13 consecutive points thanks to a 53-yard touchdown catch by Cade Bowman and an elusive run by quarterback Walker White.

On the ensuing kickoff, PA wide receiver Jaylin McKinney returned the ball to the 50-yard line. Two and a half minutes later, Busby reached the end zone for the second time to give PA a 14-13 lead.

Early in its next offensive drive, PA extended its lead on an 88-yard touchdown run by Kenny Jordan to make it 22-13.

The onside kick was invented long before PA's founding in 1971, but it has become a staple of the Bruins' success in the 21st Century.

Following the score, PA's John Mark Charette lined up for an onside attempt, just like he'd been doing all night. His kick went almost exactly the 10 yards required and landed in the hands of KJ Colen, setting the Bruins up with the ball at the 50-yard line.

Three plays later, Jordan scored his second touchdown to give PA a 28-13 lead.

"Those are game-changers," PA Coach Anthony Lucas said. "That's what we do here. .. They're great when you get 'em and score. They're truly game-changers, you don't give them a chance to get their offense on the football field."

A late hit on Jordan's scoring play moved PA's next onside attempt up 15 yards, and it cost Little Rock Christian as Charette converted his second in a row.

Busby found the end zone for the third time less than a minute of game time after Jordan's score to give PA a 34-13 lead.

Little Rock Christian had three turnovers on top of the onside kicks. PA safety Patton Whicker had two interceptions and linebacker Hunt Harrison had one.

PA routinely took advantage of Little Rock Christian miscues to stop opposing drives. Lucas said the next step for his team is to be able to score off of those.

"We didn't capitalize off those and I think that's the difference. We want to get onside kicks, we want to get turnovers, but we [also] want to capitalize off them," Lucas said.

Little Rock Christian scored on its first drive out of halftime thanks to White's third completed pass to that point, a 13-yard pass to Tate Collins to make the score 34-20.

PA turned the ball over on downs at its own 24-yard line on the ensuing drive, but a Little Rock Christian 3-and-out ended a scoring opportunity.

Busby drove PA down the field and finished the drive by jumping over the defensive line to score and make it 42-20. Busby routinely took advantage of a three-man front presented to him and rushed 23 times for 96 yards.

Little Rock Christian drove inside PA's 10-yard line on the next drive but turned it over on downs. Fourteen seconds later, Jordan scored his third touchdown -- a 93-yard run to make it 49-20. He finished with 18 carries for 185 yards.

White scored once more, late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 49-26. He finished with 42 rushing yards.

Both teams had multiple drives deep into enemy territory and flame out with no points to show.

For Little Rock Christian, those drives came back to haunt Coach Eric Cohu as the score gap increased.

"Bottom line is we have to finish drives that we had short fields or we moved the ball down and didn't score in scoring range," Cohu said.

For Lucas, those missed opportunities are an area of improvement as the Bruins continue conference play.

"We got the job done, we're 4-0 and I can't ask for anything more than that," Lucas said. "We can fix the mistakes, and we will get those fixed."





Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby (top) leaps into the end zone Friday as he is hit by Little Rock Christian defensive back Nahjai Jenkins (19) during the first quarter of the Bruins’ victory over the Warriors. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Pulaski Academy defensive back Patton Whicker (left) intercepts a pass intended for Little Rock Christian wide receiver Cade Bowman during the second quarter Friday at Hatcher Field in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline. com/924palrc/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: HS Football: PA vs LR Christian







