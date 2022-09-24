100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1922

WALNUT RIDGE -- For the first time in history, Lawrence County will have women judges at the coming election. The list of appointments contains the following names of women who will serve as judges and clerks: Mrs. Rose Coffman, Hoxie; Mrs. W.N. Stendman, Black Rock; Mrs. R.C. Rainwater, Mrs. Jesse Colbert, Miss Magnolia, Rogers; Mrs. A. Luckman, Mrs. W. Story, Mrs. George Tenor and Mrs. H.H. Scott, Walnut Ridge; Mrs. A.W. Lindsey and Miss Lillie Steadman, Imboden.

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1972

• The Arkansas Education Association's member publications, The Link, lists as a prime AEA legislative priority an increase of $14 million in Minimum Foundation Program Aid for 1973-74 and an additional $250,000 for 1974-75 -- enough new money to increase teachers' salaries by $500 a year and operating funds by $166 a teacher for each year of the biennium. But Forrest Rozzell, executive secretary of the AEA, said Saturday that in light of the unforeseen major increases in state revenue and the large sums expected from federal revenue sharing, the $500 teacher salary increase would have to be considered the minimum.

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1997

• A Forrest City poverty-fighting agency that is more than $3 million in debt is being dissolved, officials said Tuesday. The board of the East Central Arkansas Economic Development Corp. voted Monday to hire an attorney to obtain a Chancery Court order dissolving the company and liquidate its assets. ... St. Francis County Judge Wayne Courtney said the board's action amounted to a formality for an agency that, for all practical purposes, had already dissolved because it "has no programs whatsoever in effect." Courtney is a member of the board. East Central served thousands of the Delta's poor and elderly in five counties: Woodruff, Lee, Cross, St. Francis and Crittenden. The agency received federal funds to administer programs that included Head Start, meals for the elderly, transportation to doctors' offices and a $2.9 million grant from the federal government designed to enhance economic development.

10 years ago

Sept. 24, 2012

WASHINGTON -- Unable to complete work on a comprehensive agriculture bill Friday, lawmakers streamed out of Washington for the next two months to harvest votes. The Senate passed its version of the farm bill in June, and the House Agriculture Committee followed in July, passing its version on a lopsided bipartisan vote. But as election season neared, the House Republican leadership declined to put the matter up for a floor vote. Congress is unlikely to reconvene until after the Nov. 6 elections. The current farm bill, which covers crop payments to farmers, food stamps and other nutrition programs, conservation efforts and rural development funding, expires Sept. 30. Arkansas' U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor, a Democrat, said he was "puzzled" about the House's inaction. "Frustrated" is how his Republican colleague, Arkansas' U.S. Sen. John Boozman, put it. Both senators voted against the bill in the upper chamber on the belief that it treated Southern growers unfairly compared with their Midwestern counterparts. But they thought the House bill addressed those concerns and that a compromise between the two could be reached before Congress recessed.