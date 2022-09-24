Pine Bluff shuts out Maumelle

The Pine Bluff Zebras shut out the Maumelle Hornets on Friday night in Maumelle Football Stadium in a physical 26-0 win.

Maumelle attempted to start with all the momentum, trying a successful onside kick on the opening kickoff. But that opening possession led to a turnover on downs deep in Pine Bluff territory, and the momentum quickly went to the Zebras.

Pine Bluff (5A Central, 3-1, 2-1) marched down the field once they got the ball back, with William Howell throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Crutchfield. That was the start to Pine Bluff's slow but steady domination.

Penalties wouldn't help Maumelle either as they had 8 for 86 yards, which was enough to hurt some of their drives.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN

Crutchfield got an interception on Maumelle's third possession, setting up a drive that would see him grab a 19-yard touchdown pass from Landon Holcomb for the second score of the game.

Fellow wide receiver Austyn Dendy caught a 32-yard touchdown pass right before half to extend the lead to 20.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Courtney Crutchfield. Dendy had two touchdown catches and 88 yards, but it was Crutchfield's night. He had two total touchdowns, 69 yards and two interceptions.

Maumelle's starting quarterback Weston Pierce would exit the game at halftime and not return. Because he is a pass-heavy quarterback and his backup, Jason Barham, is more of a runner, it was difficult for the offense to adjust. Pine Bluff's defense, however, had no problem adjusting, with their physicality being a big difference.

The Zebras came up with at least five sacks and were too big and fast for Maumelle's offensive line. The second half was sloppy and saw only six points scored, with a total of eight turnovers in the game, four each by Pine Bluff and Maumelle (5A Central, 2-2, 0-2).

NEXT UP

The Pine Bluff Zebras will face the Beebe Badgers at home on Sept. 30. The Maumelle Hornets will face the Mills University Studies Comets on the road on Sept. 30.