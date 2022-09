4A-3

POCAHONTAS 28, RIVERCREST 21

POCAHONTAS – Connor Baker scored four touchdowns to send Pocahontas (3-1, 1-0 4A-3) to a 4A-3 conference win over Rivercrest (1-3, 0-1).

Baker scored on a 1-yard run and a 4-yard run in the first quarter, then added touchdowns from 33 and 14 yards out for the Redskins, who stopped a four-game losing streak to the Colts, including losing the past two matchups by 20 points each in 2021 and 2020.