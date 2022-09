4A-4

POTTSVILLE 44, MAYFLOWER 14

MAYFLOWER – Nico Yabara carried 15 times for 105 yards and 4 touchdowns to push Pottsville (2-3, 2-1 4A-4) past Mayflower (1-3, 0-2).

Bricen Villareal added 134 yards rushing on 22 carries, with 1 touchdown, while contributing an interception and fumble recovery on defense for the Apaches. Landon McNeely also had a fumble return for a touchdown for Pottsville.

The loss was the second straight for Mayflower.