PREP FOOTBALL: Ficklin’s big gave helps Bentonville West take down Har-Ber

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville's recipe for success against Springdale Har-Ber was simple on homecoming night at Tiger Stadium.

The formula: Making sure the ball found star running back Josh Ficklin's hands.

The senior carried the ball 14 times for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus had an 85-yard kickoff return for another score to lead Bentonville to a 45-17 win over the Wildcats.

"I think he's the best back in the state," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "I think more people should take notice of him."

It only took three plays for Ficklin to find the end zone. He took a third-and-3 handoff up the gut and flashed his open-field breakaway speed for a 73-yard touchdown.

"He just made a play on that," Grant said. "It makes you have confidence in your play calls because you have a guy that even if a play breaks down, he gives you a chance to turn it into some significant yardage. Especially with that his speed once he gets to the second level."

It was the second-straight year he had a big game against Har-Ber. In 2021 he ran for 279 yards and five scores against the Wildcats.

Bentonville (3-1, 1-0 7A-West) went ahead 14-0 when tight end Eli Brooks made an outstanding catch in the back of the end zone on an 8-yard pass from Carter Nye.

"I thought we operated really good on offense," Grant said. "The next step is just eliminating a few silly mistakes, but I thought we did a good job executing tonight."

Har-Ber (0-4, 0-1 7A-West) first scored with 7:38 left in the second quarter when Justin Gomez capped a 13-play drive by drilling a 31-yard field goal.

It didn't take long for Ficklin to swing momentum right back on Bentonville's side. He brought the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, swarmed by teammates in the end zone to celebrate.

"It was really big," Grant said. "I've been challenging that group, with the dudes we have back there that teams are kicking to, that if they can maintain a block, those guys can get it done. We felt like we could get one of those, not necessarily against them, but just at some point this year. I'm glad it happened then."

The speedster gave props to his blockers on the play.

"That felt great getting the momentum back," Ficklin said. "I couldn't have done that without some great blocks, but we work on doing that all week."

Har-Ber and Bentonville swapped touchdowns late in the second quarter. Wildcats quarterback Luke Buchanan scrambled around the edge for a 6-yard score on a Fourth-and-goal to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Just 61 seconds later, Ficklin punched it in from 4 yards out and gave the Tigers a 28-10 lead at half.

Bentonville played lights-out defense to start the second half, forcing two Har-Ber three-and-outs, holding the Wildcats to a combined four yards on the stops.

"We talked a lot at halftime about coming out having a great third quarter, and really win the third quarter," Grant said. "We did that. We knew we'd be coming out on defense first, and we wanted a three-and-out which we got. The defense did a great job getting them in some long-distance situations and getting off the field."

Logan Tymeson ended Bentonville's first possession of the second half with a 29-yard field goal to go ahead 31-10, and from there it was the Nye and CJ Brown show. The duo connected for a 51-yard field goal the first play of Bentonville's next possession to put them ahead 38-10. The two also added a 16-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter.

"They have a really good connection," Grant said. "They've been playing with each other for a really long time and they're both very talented. I hope to see them finding each other like that a lot more the rest of the year."

Nye finished 9-of-14 passing for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Har-Ber's running back combo of Cole Carlton and Hudson Brewer kept battling for the Wildcats. The two rushed for and 61 and 46 yards, respectively, including a fourth-quarter Brewer touchdown run.

"We fight to the bitter end," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "They're just one example of a group that just competes and fights no matter what."