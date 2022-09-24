PREP FOOTBALL: Harrison focuses and finishes with 21-14 victory over Farmington in 5A-West Conference opener

HARRISON -- Harrison Coach Chris Keylon couldn't help but heap praise on Mason Ketterman for his performance Friday night.

The junior quarterback hit Caden Hinson with the go-ahead touchdown pass late in the second quarter, then scored again after Tristan Thompson broke a long run to guide the Goblins to a 21-14 victory over Farmington in the 5A-West Conference opener at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

"Tristan played great, and Kaiden Hinson has played great for us all year long," Keylon said. "Braden Long, the entire defense ... I'm going to tell you what, though. The guy that played the best football for us was Mason Ketterman. He made unbelievable plays -- unbelievable plays. I'm so, so happy for him."

Ketterman led Harrison (3-1, 1-0) on an 18-play, 80-yard drive after Talon Stephens intercepted a pass in the end zone to end a Farmington scoring threat and kept the Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) from taking the lead. He was called upon to do a quick punt after the Goblins faced fourth-and-15 from their 42, but a roughing penalty gave them a first down and new life.

Ketterman then hit Hinson, a 6-6 junior tight end, with a 5-yard touchdown pass eight plays later as Harrison took a 14-7 lead with 1:51 before halftime. The score remained that way -- thanks to Stephens blocking a 25-yard field-goal try by Jorge Cervantez in the third quarter -- until Thompson's 69-yard run set up Ketterman's 1-yard quarterback keeper with 9:21 remaining.

"Hey, he's a superman now," Keylon said of Stephens. "He does it all. We're very happy he's with us."

"Our kids did everything we asked them to do for two weeks, which is focus and finish, and they played their butts off against a really, really good Farmington team."

Farmington played without quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who was injured against Rogers, but the Cardinals gave themselves a chance. Sam Wells, a converted defensive back, hit Peyton Funk with a 10-yard pass to make it 21-14 with 5:42 remaining.

Harrison, however, ran the clock down before giving Farmington the ball on its 34 with 46 seconds left. Wells made a long run and hit with Funk with a pass to move the ball into Goblins territory. But a last-second heave fell incomplete against triple coverage as time expired.

"Sam is a great football player and the quarterback of our defense," Farmington Coach J.R. Eldridge said. "We had the open week to prepare -- and, of course, game week -- so we had two weeks. He had got some snaps during the spring, but not enough. That's on me. I should have had him prepared to step into that role.

"The bottom line is I didn't have us prepared, mentally ready to roll offensively like I believe we are capable of doing. Our players fought hard, but we had way too many mistakes."