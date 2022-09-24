PREP FOOTBALL: New stars have emerged for Fayetteville, defending league champions

FAYETTEVILLE -- New stars replacing old stars.

That's essentially what's happening with Fayetteville, which defeated Bentonville West 42-28 Friday in the 7A-West Conference opener at Harmon Field. Fayetteville held on after building a 28-7 halftime lead over the Wolverines.

Bentonville West got going in the second half and a sense of uneasiness crept up along the Fayetteville sideline after the Wolverines scored on a trick pass play then drove deep into Fayetteville territory on the next series. But an apparent touchdown for Bentonville West was called back because of a lineman downfield to leave the score 35-21 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Bentonville West crossed midfield again in the fourth quarter but the Wolverines couldn't get any closer. Fayetteville turned to its running game to eat some clock and add to its lead on a 5-yard run by Christian Setzer.

Ball game.

Fayetteville fans surely had a flashback when No. 1 in purple caught a short pass and sprinted 51 yards for the first score of the game. Isaiah Sategna did that often for Fayetteville before signing with Arkansas. Jaison Delemar, who wears No. 1 on offense this season for the Bulldogs, snatched a short pass from Drake Lindsey that went 51 yard for touchdown and a lead Fayetteville did not surrender.

"I played behind Isaiah last year and I looked up to him like he was the Antonio Brown of my world," Delemar said. "He's probably the best football player I've ever experienced in my life. Wearing his number right now feels amazing."

The touchdown throw was a just the start of an outstanding night for Lindsey, a 6-foot-4 junior who connected often with receivers while making his fourth start of the season for Fayetteville (3-1, 1-0). Lindsey also connected on touchdowns in the first half with Jaylon Morris for 70 yards, Lach McKinney for 44 yards and a throw-back pass from Landon Schaeffer for 22 yards.

If anyone's forgotten, Fayetteville is the defending conference championship and the Bulldogs appear stout again after losing nearly 40 seniors from a team that finished 10-3 after falling in a close game to Bryant in the state finals.

"With all those seniors gone from last year, people kind of counted us out," Delemar said. "But being young does not matter. We will come out and hit you as hard as we can. All of us, all night."

Oh, and let's not forget the defense and special teams for Fayetteville. After Delemar scored to open the game, Isaiah Taylor kept the momentum going for the Bulldogs when he raced downfield on the kickoff and dropped Nick Bell at the Wolverines' 6. That led to a punt and a quick-strike 70-yard touchdown pass from Lindsey to Morris, who was well behind the Wolverines' secondary.

Bentonville West actually spent most of the first quarter on Fayetteville's end of the field. But penalties and sacks on consecutive series by Noah Janksi and Ethan Simowitz kept the Wolverines out of the end zone during a scoreless first quarter.West's inability to cash in early was followed by a scoring surge from Fayetteville.

That's a sequence that seems to happen often when a team at any level fails to take advantage of its early opportunities. Bentonville West (2-2, 0-1) will attempt to regroup next week against Springdale while Fayetteville prepares for a showdown at Rogers.