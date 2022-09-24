PREP FOOTBALL: Williams enjoys big performance in Mounties’ victory

ROGERS -- The continued gain of confidence for junior quarterback Dane Williams has been noticeable with each game for Rogers Coach Chad Harbison.

Williams' growth as a first-year starting quarterback continued Friday night in perhaps his best performance this season. He finished with four total touchdowns to lead the way in a 35-7 victory against Fort Smith Southside in the 7A-West Conference opener for both teams at Whitey Smith Stadium.

"The offense is just set up to get the ball to all these playmakers," Williams said. "It's very versatile in a lot of ways. I think that makes us hard to stop. I just want to stick to the game plan and get the ball to these dudes to make plays. They make it easy for me."

Williams finished 15-of-17 passing for 240 yards with 3 touchdowns, and he added a rushing score. Running back Jacob Jenkins finished with 143 yards and a score on just 12 touches.

Ty Cunningham led the receivers for Rogers, finishing with 95 yards on 2 catches with a touchdown. Mabry Verser had 8 catches for 77 yards and a score. Graycen Cash hauled in 4 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Rogers (4-0, 1-0) took the opening possession and turned the ball over on downs. But the offense found plenty of success after that, rolling up a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Mounties, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2012, got the ground game going early and often turning to Jenkins. He cashed in the first touchdown of the game for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Williams capped the next drive with a 7-yard quarterback draw to make it a 14-0 lead and end the first-half scoring.

That's when the defense made perhaps the biggest play of the game. Southside was able to get the ball down to the Rogers 10, but the Mounties were able to swing the momentum with a goal-line interception by Marcus Mounce.

Rogers took full advantage of that turnover and made it a 21-0 lead when Cash caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Williams.

"That play got us going because it looks like they are going to score and make it a one-score game," Harbison said. "But we get the stop and we take it for a touchdown. I think our defense set the tone early for us. They have been playing like that all year."

A 82-yard touchdown catch by Cunningham made it a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. He caught a short pass then made his way to the end zone with his speed and elusiveness.

The Mounties' defense, which allowed 125 first-half yards, came up big again just before halftime.

Ashton Alston caught an interception with less than three minutes to play before the break. One play later, Rogers scored to cap its first-half scoring with a 35-0 advantage. Verser caught a touchdown over the middle of the defense for a 19-yard touchdown from Williams.

"They all bring different qualities to the table, and you love that as a quarterback," Williams said of his receivers. "Ty is really hard to tackle in open space. That was on display with his score. Graycen is very shifty and can work himself open. Mabry is just a big physical guy that makes plays as well."

Southside (1-3, 0-1) avoided the shutout in the second half with a 57-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Zimmerman.