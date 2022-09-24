3A-6

RISON 51, PINE BLUFF DOLLARWAY 0

PINE BLUFF -- D.J. Kines scored three touchdowns to help Rison (4-0, 1-0 3A-6) take down Pine Bluff Dollarway (0-4, 0-1 3A-6).

Rison's first score came when Roger Boswell blocked a punt that was returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Trayveon Wright increased the Wildcats' lead with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Kines caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Owen Morrison, and then scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 3 yards, the second being the first score of the second half.

Zakyler Walker ran five yards for a touchdown, and Stephen Sharer scored the Wildcats' last touchdown with a 3-yard run.

Defensively, Rison intercepted five Dollarway passes.