Robinson Senators tame WC Wildcats

The Watson Chapel Wildcats clawed hard Friday night, but they were outplayed by the Robinson Senators, losing 60-20.

The 5A Wildcats (1-4, 0-3) hosted the 5A Senators (5-0, 3-0), the state's No. 2 team, after a bomb threat earlier in the day when Watson Chapel secondary schools received a text threatening that a bomb would explode on campus, although like a threat the week before, police determined it to be a hoax.

For Friday night's game, fan turnout was modest. A lone saxophonist played the national anthem before the game. The Wildcats didn't run through the team's inflatable tunnel, but the Wildcats band, cheerleaders and class of 2002 graduates, celebrating their 20-year class reunion, cheered on their alma mater.

Team captains Daniel Nelson and Kenny Hollins locked arms while they walked onto the field for the coin toss.

The Senators, who are aiming for a 5A and state championship, kept the Wildcats tamed all night.

Wildcats junior Marquez Bentley replaced quarterback Akyell Madison, who was out with a calf injury.

Four minutes into the game, the Senators scored a touchdown and didn't look back.

Two minutes later, on a screen pass, the Senators' Chase Nichols easily ran a 50-yard touchdown into the end zone. The kick was good, putting the Senators up 13-0.

The Senators scored another touchdown with 1:13 left in the first quarter. The extra-point kick was good. At the end of the first half, the Senators led 20-0.

At 9:21 left in the second quarter, Senators quarterback Quentin Murphy, at 6'3," 180 pounds, handed off the ball to Noah Freeman. He ran the ball to the 2-yard line. Freeman made an easy 1-yard touchdown to bring the score to 26-0.

At 8:26 remaining, the Senators scored another touchdown..

The Wildcats failed to break through the Senators' stiff defense.

At the 6-minute mark, Freeman scored another touchdown. The Senators' kick was good and they led the Wildcats 39-0.

But Wildcat Daniel Nelson was not going to let his team go scoreless.

With 2:40 left in the half, Nelson caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and ran it into the end zone. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The Wildcats held the Senators defensively.

Then in two plays, Wildcat Thomas Knowles made a 2-yard touchdown.

With three seconds left in the half, the Wildcats planned to run out the clock, but the Senators had other plans. The Senators ran the ball from the 50-yard line into the end zone, making an unexpected one-play touchdown.

At the half, the Senators led 46-14.

The Game Changed When

The Wildcats came out of the locker room on fire defensively. They prevented the Senators from scoring during the first few minutes of the game -- no small feat.

At 6:50 remaining in the third quarter, the Senators' Murphy passed to Brandon Greil, who easily ran the ball into the end zone. The Senators led 52-14.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Wildcat Nakeel Lawrence, on third down, took a screen pass from Marquez Brentley and ran 65 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 52-20.

Wildcat Greg Gable made a key interception against the Senators, but a blindside block after the interception gave the Senators the ball back, and they rushed for another score, giving them a 59-20 lead.

The well-oiled Senators owned most of the night offensively and defensively.

Next Up

The Wildcats take on the Morrilton Devil Dogs next Friday in Morrilton. The Robinson Senators play another away game against the Vilonia Eagles next Friday.