6A-EAST

SHERIDAN 49, JACKSONVILLE 0

Jarrett Atchley and C.J. Dollarhide each ran for two touchdowns to lift Sheridan (2-2, 2-1 6A-East) to a blowout victory at Jacksonville (0-4, 0-3).

Atchley finished with 126 yards rushing while Dollarhide added 90 yards on the ground for the Yellowjackets, who led 28-0 at halftime. Sheridan, which had 396 yards of offense and forced four turnovers, also got touchdown runs from Brady Dillon, Conrad Davis and Blain Shumate.

Taquon Sanders ran 11 times for 56 yards to lead Jacksonville.