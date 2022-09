5A-EAST

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 36, FORREST CITY 0

BATESVILLE – Seth Case finished with 121 yards and a touchdown on a shutout for Southside Batesville (3-1, 1-0 5A-East).

Lewis Calhoun and Jaylen Jennings had touchdowns for the Southerners. Chase Duncan also threw a scoring pass for Southside Batesville, which led 22-0 at halftime.

Jon Strother added an interception while both Jaxon Hatfield and Andrew Plummer both had fumble recoveries in the win.