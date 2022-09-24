Sparks catches fire in Springdale’s win

SPRINGDALE – A big game for both Tajon Sparks and Jack Pounders was the breakthrough Springdale needed for its first victory of the season.

Sparks scored five touchdowns while Pounders threw for 203 yards and rushed for 108 to lead the Bulldogs to a 40-28 win over the Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West opener for both teams Friday at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

After an 0-3 start in nonconference games, Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs reminded his team that 7A-West play is a new beginning for his squad.

"We preached all week that this is a new season," Hobbs said of the 7A-West schedule. "Everyone has a 0-0 record. We will enjoy the win this weekend, but we got to start preparing for (Bentonville) West."

The Bulldogs rolled up 477 yards of offense while the defense forced four turnovers.

"This was a total team win. I could not have been prouder of the way we played," Hobbs said. "When the defense needed to step up it did and when the offense needed to make a play it did as well.

"We made some mistakes. We gave up some big plays and had (three) turnovers. Last year, we would not have overcome those things, but we are learning and growing as a team."

Sparks scored five touchdowns – four rushing and one from a pass from Pounders. Hobbs added that both quarterback and running back were the catalyst of the offense, but it was the offensive line play that was the key to the victory.

"The offensive line owned the line of scrimmage tonight," Hobbs said. "Pounders was great at quarterback tonight. He not only made big plays but got us in the right plays. I did not even know (Sparks) had five touchdowns. He is a playmaker for us. He may not be big, but he runs hard and is tough to tackle."

Though War Eagle quarterback Carter Hensley threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, he struggled at times late in the first half and most of the second half. Hensley was 21-of-49 passing with three interceptions, all in the second half.

Leading 20-14, the Bulldogs scored on three consecutive possessions in the second half to take a commanding 40-21 lead. The last touchdown was a 13-yard slant pass from Pounders to Sparks with 9:50 left.

Springdale led 20-14 thanks in part to the only score of the second quarter – a nifty 15-yard touchdown run by Sparks with 9:49 left in the first half. Sparks took an inside handoff, veered toward the right sideline and raced past a War Eagle defender to the end zone. Pounders then hit Cortez for the two-point conversion pass.

Heritage had a chance to take the lead late in the second quarter, marching from its 20 to the Springdale 18. But a holding call left the War Eagles with a fourth-and-25 and a potential touchdown pass from Hensley to Johnetheon Lockett in the end zone was incomplete.

Both teams found the end zone twice in the first quarter.

Springdale opened the game with an 80-yard march in 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard scoring run Sparks. The point-after kick was blocked leaving the Bulldogs with a 6-0 lead.

Heritage responded with a 63-yard drive, capped by Hensley's 15-yard touchdown pass to Chris Incao on fourth down. Luis Gonzalez booted the point after and the War Eagles had its first lead of the game at 7-6.

After a short Springdale punt, Hensley pump faked and found a wide open Lockett for a 58-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the opening quarter for a 14-7 lead.

Springdale would answer, scoring on the final play of the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Devon Williams. The 2-point pass attempt failed so the War Eagles still led 14-12.

In the first half, Hensley was 13-of-23 passing for 164 yards and two scores. Pounders was 7-of-10 passing for 104 yards with a score and an interception while also rushing for 66 yards.