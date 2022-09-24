Springdale to close Emma Avenue for realignment of Razorback Greenway

SPRINGDALE -- A portion of Emma Avenue will close Monday for the city to start moving the location where the Razorback Greenway crosses the street.

The closing is expected to continue until early next year, said Mike Peters, the city's active transportation planner.

Drivers will be directed to detour to the south, using Holcomb Street, Meadow Avenue and North Commercial Street, he said.

Farther east, Emma opened to drivers Thursday after it was closed for work in May, said Ben Peters (no relation to Mike Peters), director of the city's Engineering Department.

East Emma Avenue was closed from North Water Street to just east of Park Street, with drivers directed on a long detour to the south.

The city rebuilt north and south intersections that will lead drivers into a renovated Luther George Park.

The website of the Arkansas Department of Transportation showed about 7,500 vehicles a day drive on Emma Avenue between North Thompson Street and Old Missouri Road.

Ben Peters said the city worked to align Berry Street and Park Street. The two streets both ended at Emma Avenue about 75 feet apart, creating a "jog" for drivers.

The construction project also created a roundabout to connect Park and South Powell streets at Caudle Avenue, Ben Peters said. The old design of the intersection had Park and Powell streets about 180 feet apart, creating another jog.

The city will break ground Oct. 7 for construction of Luther George Park.

Dean LaGrone, chairman of the city's new Active Transportation Committee, said the alignment makes more sense for a bicyclist. The approaches to Emma Avenue now require very sharp turns on both the north and south sides.

The total cost of construction of the realignment is set at $4.5 million, with the city paying $1.2 million, reported Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department.

Christie said the city was asked to apply to the Walton Family Foundation for a construction grant for the realignment. The grant was awarded to the city at $3.1 million. Christie said the foundation agreed to pay for the costs directly related to the greenway, leaving the city to pay for the streetscape from Holcomb to Spring streets.

The trail's new approach from Meadow Avenue north to Emma Avenue will provide a plaza space and gathering areas on both sides of the trail, Christie explained.

The Razorback Greenway opened May 2, 2015, with a ribbon cutting on Emma Avenue.

A cyclist rides north Friday across Emma Avenue near Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Starting Monday, Emma Avenue in front of Shiloh Square will be closed until February for construction to realign the Razorback Greenway. Visit nwaonline.com/220924Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Cyclists ride Friday across Emma Avenue near Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Starting Monday, Emma Avenue in front of Shiloh Square will be closed until February for construction to realign the Razorback Greenway. Visit nwaonline.com/220924Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

