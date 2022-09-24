GOLF

Tardy leads El Dorado Shootout

Bailey Tardy fired off a bogey-free, 7-under 65 and is the leader after the first round of the El Dorado Shootout at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The Georgia native, who is a four-year veteran on the Epson Tour, leads the pack by three strokes. Gracie Kim holds sole possession of second place after shooting a 4-under 68, while Jiwon Jeon, Britney Yada, Kiira Riihijarvi and Ho-yu An all shot 3-under 69s and are tied for third.

Action continues today with the second round. The tournament concludes Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR drops conference opener

UALR lost its Ohio Valley Conference opener to Tennessee-Martin in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18) on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans fell to 3-10 on the season.

Laure Jansen led the team with 12 kills, while Makaila Harris and Jeila Fullerton added 8 kills each. Gabrielle Spankus recorded a team-high 18 assists for a UALR attack that finished with a .131 hitting percentage.

Defensively, Daedrianna Cail posted 3 blocks, while Jansen gathered a match-high 15 digs.

Arkansas State loses seventh in a row

Arkansas State lost its seventh straight match in a five-set (25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 21-25, 15-12) tussle with Georgia Southern on Friday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro to open Sun Belt Conference play.

The Red Wolves (5-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) held the Eagles (9-4, 1-0) to sub-.150 hitting percentages in the third and fourth sets en route to sending the contest to the fifth, but Georgia Southern closed with three straight points to take the match.

Macey Putt led Arkansas State offensively with 16 kills while tallying 11 digs for her fourth double-double of the year. Kassidy Reeves helped guide the Red Wolves' attack with 38 assists and was also effective on defense, recording 12 digs and a pair of blocks.

UCA falls at Jacksonville State

Central Arkansas struggled to slow down Jacksonville State's attack in a four-set loss (11-25, 19-25, 25-19, 14-25) on Friday to open ASUN Conference play in Jacksonville, Ala.

The Bears, who have lost two matches in their last four outings, gave up a .411 hitting percentage to the Gamecocks. Mackenzie Vernon led the team with 14 kills, followed by Alexis Stumbough and Lily Taylor with 10 kills each. Caylan Koons helped guide the Bears attack with a team-high 34 assists. UCA (7-6, 0-1 ASUN) finished the match with a .167 hitting percentage.

UCA's Allison Holloway had a match-high 4 blocks, while Alexis McDaniel finished with 13 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services