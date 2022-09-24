Super Quiz: Two-Word Book Titles Starting with “The”

1. Crime novel by Mario Puzo about the Corleone family.
2. A novella by John Steinbeck about a poor diver named Kino.
3. A play by Shakespeare that is set on a remote island.
4. A horror novel that details the demonic possession of 11-year-old Regan MacNeil.
5. A political treatise written by political theorist Niccolo Machiavelli.
6. A children's fantasy novel about tiny people who "borrow" from the big people.
7. A horror novel by Stephen King that centers on Jack Torrance in the Overlook Hotel.
8. Homer's epic poem about a Greek hero's journey home from the Trojan War.
9. A novel about Black Americans working in white households in Jackson, Miss.
ANSWERS:
1. "The Godfather"
2. "The Pearl"
3. "The Tempest"
4. "The Exorcist"
5. "The Prince"
6. "The Borrowers"
7. "The Shining"
8. "The Odyssey"
9. "The Help"