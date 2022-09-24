Super Quiz: Two-Word Book Titles Starting with “The”

1. Crime novel by Mario Puzo about the Corleone family.

2. A novella by John Steinbeck about a poor diver named Kino.

3. A play by Shakespeare that is set on a remote island.

4. A horror novel that details the demonic possession of 11-year-old Regan MacNeil.

5. A political treatise written by political theorist Niccolo Machiavelli.

6. A children's fantasy novel about tiny people who "borrow" from the big people.

7. A horror novel by Stephen King that centers on Jack Torrance in the Overlook Hotel.

8. Homer's epic poem about a Greek hero's journey home from the Trojan War.

9. A novel about Black Americans working in white households in Jackson, Miss.

ANSWERS:

1. "The Godfather"

2. "The Pearl"

3. "The Tempest"

4. "The Exorcist"

5. "The Prince"

6. "The Borrowers"

7. "The Shining"

8. "The Odyssey"

9. "The Help"