4A-3

TRUMANN 34, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 8

JONESBORO – Murphy Williams had a hand in two touchdowns in an overpowering showing by Trumann (2-2, 1-0 4A-3).

Jake Osment also scored twice while Cade Hatton had a touchdown run for the Wildcats, who bounced back after last week's loss at Newport. Coda Cameron also caught a touchdown pass from Williams.

Darvin Fowler had the only touchdown for Westside (1-3, 0-1).