UA-A&M special teams loom large

FAYETTEVILLE -- Something special happened last Saturday to the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks beset with each other tonight.

The Aggies, upset the previous week at their Kyle Field in College Station, Texas by Appalachian State, last Saturday defeated then 13th-ranked Miami, 17-9 at Kyle Field.

The Razorbacks, down 17-0 and 27-17, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, rescued a 38-27 victory over 26-point lower division underdog Missouri State.

Each did so in a special way. It adds another special aspect to this 6 p.m. on ESPN SEC West clash at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium between Coach Sam Pittman's 10th-ranked 3-0, 1-0 in the SEC Razorbacks vs. Coach Jimbo Fisher's 2-1, 23rd-ranked Aggies playing their SEC opener.

Special teams especially figured in both SEC teams prevailing last Saturday.

Aggies junior punter Nik Constantinou was voted SEC Special Teams Player of the Week by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Ala.

On six punts Constantinou averaged 44.3 yards. The longest traveled 57 yards. Three were downed at the Miami one, eight and nine yard-lines.

Still, Arkansas might wonder if all returns were counted before Constantinou's Special teams award.

Arkansas never led Missouri State until redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens broke an 82-yard punt return touchdown for a 31-27 Arkansas advantage with 9:16 left in the game.

Previously against Missouri State, Stephens popped 34 and 10-yard returns voided by penalties,

The third time proved a charm. The Razorbacks blocked cleanly as Stephens got clean away with the game.

Arkansas sports a rich history of outstanding punt returners. The latest, Joe Adams, attended last Saturday as a Razorbacks Hall of Honor inductee.

Between Adams (2008-2011) and Stephens, the Razorbacks tried some flashy but fumble prone returners.

Sure-handed but less elusive Nathan Parodi was summoned.

Opponents felt free to boom without fearing a long return.

Stephens' 82-yard TD might cause Constantinou somewhat to reconsider putting direction over distance.

"It has to affect some type of strategy," Pittman said.

Not that Constantinou would be intimidated to change much.

"I think Miami's starting field position was less than the 20-yard line," Pittman said. "That had most to do with the punter. I thought he was a major weapon last week. They're really good on special teams because they have a a great punt returner (Ainias) Smith (11th nationally in 2021 punt returns average and kick returner (Devon Achane) and really good athletes."

Fisher calls Achane his "Swiss Army knife" as a running back/receiver and gunner on the punt team.

"We talk about Achane on offense," Fisher said. " But his effect on special teams, downing punts, all those things ...Our punter was outstanding with his hang time. We got a turnover on a punt which was very critical."

Arkansas touted freshman Australian punter Max Fletcher opened Game One below average but performed far better against SEC foe South Carolina and Missouri State.

Seems tonight's outcome could hinge on something special.