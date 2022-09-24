United Methodist Bishop who oversees Arkansas will request permission to retire

United Methodist Bishop Gary Mueller, who oversees the denomination's churches in Arkansas, will request permission to retire, effective Jan. 1, he announced last week.

Mueller turns 69 in November. Due to covid-19-related meeting delays, retirement timetables for bishops have been uncertain.

The South Central Jurisdiction of the United Methodists, which will elect bishops when it meets Nov. 2-5 in Houston, also is empowered to address retirement matters. Such requests are routinely granted.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to journey with the United Methodists of Arkansas these past 10 years. Despite all of the challenges of covid and denominational struggles, they have kept focused on our mission of making disciples of Jesus Christ," Mueller said Thursday.

Mueller, who was elected bishop in July 19, 2012, served at a time when differences over sexuality, Scripture and church governance have led the denomination to the brink of schism.

In a letter to Arkansas Methodists, he alluded to the existing divisions.

"I have sought to be a bridge builder in that broad middle I have come to call the 'Heart of United Methodism.' I am proud of this effort, but it has not been easy," he wrote. "The best way I can describe it is to say that I have often felt I was marching to the beat of a drummer no one else could hear. What is more, the deep divisions in our denomination have taken a personal toll as I have had to spend more and more of my time dealing with problems instead of being able to offer spiritual leadership in creating vital congregations that make disciples of Jesus Christ, who make disciples equipped and sent to transform lives, communities and the world."

"Quite honestly, I am weary, and it is time to step aside," he wrote.

Family considerations weighed heaviest on his mind, he suggested.

"Karen and I were married six years ago. I owe it both to her and me to experience this season of our lives together in all its fullness in ways we simply cannot if I am serving as an active bishop," he wrote.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in full-time ministry since 1979, and as your bishop since 2012. I have been privileged to see the Holy Spirit at work in ways I could not have envisioned in the people and churches of the Arkansas Conference, and I know that this will continue in even greater ways in the coming years as you journey with a new episcopal leader. And as I look ahead to the next chapter in life, I want you to know that I am looking forward to doing whatever I can as a retired bishop in the United Methodist Church to bring Jesus' prevenient, justifying, and sanctifying love to a world He died to save," he wrote.

The United Methodist Church has 6.3 million members in the United States, including 117,440 members in Arkansas.

Carness Vaughan, the senior pastor of the state's largest Methodist congregation -- Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville -- portrayed Mueller on Wednesday as an effective leader.

"I thank God for Bishop Mueller. He has done an outstanding job as our Bishop, leading our Conference with integrity and faithfulness during a challenging season. He has a pastor's heart that comes through loud and clear, even in a job that can be very administrative," he said in an email. "While I'm personally saddened by the news, I'm am at the same time thrilled for him and Karen as they begin this next season of life."

As bishop, Mueller had urged progressives, traditionalists and those in between to keep "focused on Jesus," noting that the world would be watching how they treated one another during trying times.

"If they see lots of anger and fighting and rancor and division, it is a really poor witness to the power of Christ," Mueller said.

If Methodists can resolve their differences in "a loving, respectful way, that's a powerful witness," he has said.

On July 31, First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, the state's second largest, voted to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing differences over human sexuality. The decision has not yet been ratified by the Arkansas Annual Conference.

Thursday, the congregation's senior pastor, John Miles, said Mueller had tried to treat everyone fairly while defending the institution he represents.

"I don't think many of us are surprised by his decision to retire. He's in a no-win situation. He has attempted to be a moderating influence in a polarized community. It is a thankless job," Miles said in a text message.

In Thursday's interview, Mueller said he and his wife are "seriously exploring moving to the Colorado Springs area" once he retires.

He also listed some of the accomplishments that had occurred during his tenure.

Among other things, the Arkansas Conference changed how it raises funds for its ministries, switching to a tithing system. Individual congregations now give one-tenth of their monthly-adjusted revenues for these causes, with exceptions made for capital campaign gifts, endowments, memorials, bequests and certain special offerings.

The number of women and minorities serving on the appointed cabinet increased. So did the number of women assigned to lead larger Arkansas congregations, Mueller said.

The Conference also helped its congregations weather a global pandemic, adopting technology to continue ministry in challenging times, he noted.

"We, during covid, provided outstanding support to local churches that were trying to get online and didn't have the ability. We were able, in partnership with the Methodist Foundation for Arkansas, to provide grants to get equipment and ongoing training," he said.

The bishop also highlighted a new program, called the Arkansas Conference ReStart Initiative, which will "provide care and support and worship opportunities" for loyal United Methodists who were part of congregations voting to disaffiliate.