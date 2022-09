5A-EAST

VALLEY VIEW 42, PARAGOULD 0

JONESBORO – Valley View (3-1, 1-0 5A-East) used a 28-point second quarter to turn a close game into a blowout in its league opener.

Carson Turley threw touchdown passes to Mark Wilson, Matt McMullen and Jackson Harmon in the second quarter for the Blazers. Turley also had a 58-yard scoring run in the quarter that allowed Valley View to grab a 35-0 lead by halftime.

Ian Garner chipped in with a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.