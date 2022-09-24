3A-3

WALNUT RIDGE 56, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 2

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walnut Ridge (4-1, 1-0) demolished Palestine-Wheatley (0-4, 0-1) in its 3A-3 Conference opener.

The Bobcats scored all of their points in the first half to invoke the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule, leading 24-0 at the end of the first quarter and 56-0 at halftime.

Walker Ward rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries for the Bobcats. Logan Sain had 123 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries.

Also for Walnut Ridge, Kai Watson finished with 74 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries, while Hunter Colvey added 63 yards and a touchdown.