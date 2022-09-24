Sections
Weapon found in Greenbrier student’s locker, school officials say

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:32 a.m.
A weapon was found in a locker on the Greenbrier Junior High School campus, officials said on Saturday. 

Scott Spainhour, Greenbrier School District superintendent, said Saturday in a Facebook post that administrators were made aware on Friday that a weapon might be on the campus.

After law enforcement searched the school, the weapon was found in a locker. 

Authorities will search all lockers and school buildings before Monday, according to the post. 

Spainhour's statement did not identify the type of weapon found on campus.

