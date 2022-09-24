Wire jewelry class to be offered in Benton County

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society is sponsoring a wire jewelry class for beginners and those who want to brush up on basic skills.

The two-day class will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22. Classes will be taught at the clubhouse, located at 15048 S. Arkansas 43, just north of the city limits of Siloam Springs, at the corner of Lawlis Road.

The cost of the class will be $70. The fee includes the wire, beads, and cabochon used in the class, plus handouts and other supplies. Students should bring jewelry tools if they have them or may arrange to rent the basic tools needed. There are other supplies each student will provide that are listed on the materials list that comes with the application.

Applications must be received by Monday, and the class is limited to 10 students.

The teacher is DeLane Cox, who has been making wire jewelry for about 25 years.

"I love to teach others the skills in making the jewelry," Cox said. "It is a wonderful hobby. And this is a good opportunity to learn to make some handmade Christmas gifts or personal jewelry."

For more information, email DeLane Cox at delanec3@earthlink.net.