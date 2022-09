Two Bryant police officers who were injured in a crash early Saturday were still in serious condition that evening, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were still being treated at area hospitals as of 5 p.m., the post stated, after they were injured in an accident on Springhill Road.

The post did not include any more details of the crash, which Arkansas State Police troopers investigated earlier in the day.