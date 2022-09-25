Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Alcorn State 38, UAPB 21

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Summary

UAPB;7;7;7;0;--;21

Alcorn State;7;3;14;14;--;38

First Quarter

ALC--Howard 45 run (Kiani kick), 14:42.

UAPB--Britten 2 run (Thompson kick), 7:08.

Second Quarter

UAPB--Britten 3 run (Thompson kick), 8:45.

ALC--FG Kiani 42, :04.

Third Quarter

UAPB--Perry 1 run (Thompson kick), 9:35.

ALC--Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 6:33.

ALC--Howard 24 run (Kiani kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

ALC--Howard 78 run (Kiani kick), 4:47.

ALC--Leatherwood 7 run (Kiani kick), 2:55.

Attendance--15,671.

;UAPB;ALC

First downs;16;22

Rushes-yards;34-158;47-386

Passing;116;98

Comp-Att-Int;15-32-1;18-23-0

Return Yards;56;3

Punts-Avg.;7-37.6;5-27.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1

Penalty-Yards;4-40;4-38

Time of Possession;29:43;29:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Britten 19-93, Perry 13-34, Prince 1-31, Jones 1-0. Alcorn State, Howard 24-295, Duffey 6-44, Leatherwood 9-35, Allen 6-8, (Team) 2-4.

PASSING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Perry 14-31-1-106. Alcorn State, Allen 16-21-0-98.

RECEIVING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Cochran 6-67, Williams 2-17, Prince 3-14, McCray Jr. 1-10. Alcorn State, McNair 2-21, Anthony Jr. 2-18, Bolar 2-11, Hunt 1-10, Adams 1-8, Duffey 4-7, Leatherwood 1-5, McNair Jr. 2-3, Rodgers 1-1.

Print Headline: Alcorn State 38, UAPB 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT