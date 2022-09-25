Alcorn State 38, UAPB 21

Summary
UAPB;7;7;7;0;--;21
Alcorn State;7;3;14;14;--;38
First Quarter
ALC--Howard 45 run (Kiani kick), 14:42.
UAPB--Britten 2 run (Thompson kick), 7:08.
Second Quarter
UAPB--Britten 3 run (Thompson kick), 8:45.
ALC--FG Kiani 42, :04.
Third Quarter
UAPB--Perry 1 run (Thompson kick), 9:35.
ALC--Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 6:33.
ALC--Howard 24 run (Kiani kick), :36.
Fourth Quarter
ALC--Howard 78 run (Kiani kick), 4:47.
ALC--Leatherwood 7 run (Kiani kick), 2:55.
Attendance--15,671.
;UAPB;ALC
First downs;16;22
Rushes-yards;34-158;47-386
Passing;116;98
Comp-Att-Int;15-32-1;18-23-0
Return Yards;56;3
Punts-Avg.;7-37.6;5-27.2
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Penalty-Yards;4-40;4-38
Time of Possession;29:43;29:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Britten 19-93, Perry 13-34, Prince 1-31, Jones 1-0. Alcorn State, Howard 24-295, Duffey 6-44, Leatherwood 9-35, Allen 6-8, (Team) 2-4.
PASSING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Perry 14-31-1-106. Alcorn State, Allen 16-21-0-98.
RECEIVING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Cochran 6-67, Williams 2-17, Prince 3-14, McCray Jr. 1-10. Alcorn State, McNair 2-21, Anthony Jr. 2-18, Bolar 2-11, Hunt 1-10, Adams 1-8, Duffey 4-7, Leatherwood 1-5, McNair Jr. 2-3, Rodgers 1-1.