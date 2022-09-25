Education notebook

Ballots won't list four unopposed

The names of the four unopposed candidates for election to four open seats on the Little Rock and North Little Rock school boards won't be listed on the Nov. 8 school/general election ballots.

The elections of Greg Adams and Joyce Wesley to the Little Rock School Board, and Dorothy "Dot" Williams and Valerie Phaup McLean to the North Little Rock School Board, will be taken care of when at least one voter marks the ballot oval indicating support of all unopposed candidates, Pulaski County Election Coordinator Amanda Dickens said last week.

In contrast, the Nov. 8 election ballots in Pulaski County Special School District's Zone 5 will list the two candidates vying for the seat that represents a part of Maumelle. Voters in the zone will choose between Lindsey Gustafson and Wendy Potter. Gustafson was appointed to the board last year by her board colleagues to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.

The process of electing unopposed candidates to school board positions varies from year to year depending on whether the annual school board election is held in conjunction with a preferential primary/general election or not.

School board terms, which are up to five years, are unpaid.

Each of the three school districts will include on the school/general election ballots their current millage rates. None of the districts are seeking a change in their property tax rates but are required by the Arkansas Constitution to present those tax rates to voters annually. Even if a majority of voters oppose the existing millage rates, the rates are not changed.

Ballard to start as LRSD staff chief

Reginald Ballard will begin work Oct. 10 in the new position of chief of staff in the Little Rock School District at a salary of $130,000.

The district School Board last week approved the hire of Ballard, who from 2018-2021 worked in the Arkansas Department of Education as a unit director, coordinating and advising the agency and school systems on engagement strategies.

Preceding that, and at the same time, Ballard was managing principal for the Ballson Group based in Washington, D.C., according to his resume. In that position, he was creative lead for education policy and community engagement strategies for clients in nonprofit and government sectors.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master's degree on teaching from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and a master's degree in public service from the university's Clinton Presidential School of Public Service.

Teacher honored in Siloam Springs

Jenny Marroquin, a family and consumer science teacher at Siloam Springs High School, has been selected as the 2022 Region IV New Teacher of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education.

The award is meant to recognize teachers at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of career and technical education in their schools and communities.

Marroquin has been teaching for five years. As a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, she majored in career and technical education.

She is past president of the Arkansas Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences. She represents family and consumer science educators on the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education board of director.

Marroquin is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title to be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala in November.