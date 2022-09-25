Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Amber Dawn Richardson, 3933 Amber Wood Lane, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Carolyn Gray, 44 Green Road, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
BANKS Joshua Layne Robinson, 153 C. Bradley Road, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carrie Danielle Robinson, 153 C. Bradley Road, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Darrell W. Jones, 8030 Samples Road, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kelsey J. Lievens, 2600 E. Longhills, Apt. 312, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jon L. Boyd, 3226 Military Road, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joshua Ryne Haynie, 301 Carter, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE John Grafton Allred, 3110 Cardinal Creek Circle, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jami Kae Dennis, 408 W. Central Ave., Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLUFFTON Kendal Phipps, 25708 Ark. 28, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONNERDALE Steven Gene Flettshock, 3611 Old Dallas Road, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia Louise Flettshock, 3611 Old Dallas Road, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Katelyn Silor, 113 Canyon Way, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ashley L. Pitts, 718 Mimosa Court, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Gary A. Gilbert, 135 White Lane, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Samantha Alyse McKinney, 2318 Mt. Holly Road, Sept. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Nathan Allen Rhodes, 910 Honeysuckle Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Leah Rhodes, 910 Honeysuckle Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Lance Tyler Aliff, 391 Pinewood, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Gregory N. Halley, 2270 Meadowlake Road, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeremy Wayne Douglas, 3705 Lane Cove, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sarah Kristie Douglas, 3705 Lane Cove, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donald Grover McElroy, Jr., 177 Caney Creek Road, Sept. 17, 2022, Chapter 7.
Pearl Watkins, 1601 Hogan Lane, Apt. 1409, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaMarcus D. Harris, Sr., 2000 Mary Alice Drive, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dominique S. Harris, 2000 Mary Alice Drive, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dewayne E. Macon, Sr., 21 Hillside Lane, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Kristal Marie Hill, 492 La Riata St., Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Lynda Katharine Warren, 1250 E. Shepherd Lane, Apt. 106, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
FLIPPIN Jeffrey Alan Strong, P.O. Box 662, 701 Airport 980, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
Charity F. Strong, P.O. Box 662, 701 Airport 980, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
FLORAL Lisa Michelle Stain, 226 Creek Road, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Jamey Smith, 3103 S. 62nd St., Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Aaron Jesse Hall, 2920 S. 33rd St., Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Racheal Lynn Davis, 30 Haven Hill Circle, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anthony Karlowsky, 8914 Luxe Manor, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shelley Karlowsky, 8914 Luxe Manor, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
GASSVILLE Michael A. Fouts, 700 Elm St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
GLENWOOD Kristina Lee Mootispaw, 586 U.S. 70, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREEN FOREST Brian S. Johnson, 108 County Road 819, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lori L. Johnson, 108 County Road 819, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Jay Thomas Bittle, 11 White Cloud Drive, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christene Dale Bittle, 11 White Cloud Drive, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Steven Lee Brock, 9942 South Shore Drive, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elisa Louise Brock, 9942 South Shore Drive, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Kristi S. Heavner, 13256 Hwy. 167, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bobby Joe Michael, 3000 E. Woodson Lateral Road, Apt. 207, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Tammy Lynn Gonzales, 213 Pearl St., Apt. A, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Timothy Prince, 1 Sierra Circle, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kacey Prince, 1 Sierra Circle, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Jacqueline Schichtl, 110 Creekwood Drive, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patsy Mae Colvert, 4572 Hwy. 294, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Gloria M. Witcher, 207 S. Hospital Drive, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Wesley Bernard Anderson, Sr., 4713 Gregory Cove, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAMAR Lonnie J. Byrum, 1801 CR 3751, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lucinda Renee Byrum, 1801 CR 3751, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
LEWISVILLE Kellin Hamilton, 628 Lynn St., Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Jessica Matsubara, 10200 Stardust Trail, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandon Matsubara, Sr., 10200 Stardust Trail, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ashley Parham, 2009 Boyce St., Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Charlotte Mitchell, 1201 Glenda Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carline Burns, 55 Hill Lane, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Derrick C. Johnson, 8504 Westwood Ave., Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Johnnie Wesley III, 1004 Patton Place, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tywana Smith, 2021 S. Tyler St., Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
Dominae Lashae Gardner, 15507 Capitol Hill Blvd., Apt. 337, Sept. 17, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Nicole Watson, P.O. Box 191404, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
Katrina Greene, 11708 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Apt. 1307, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
LeRoy Harris, Jr., 1500 S. Tyler St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
Desi Andres Davis, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Apt. 10B, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael Robert Ledford, 701 Green Mountain Drive, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Glenda Evans, 15700 Marlene Drive, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Larry Don Bailey, 405 Ark. 294, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Anne Bailey, 405 Ark. 294, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Tashanda Freeman, 6 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 624, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Don F. McNeely, 10413 Peace Valley Road, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Virgil Lee Davis, 601 Ruth, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Andrea F. Coolis, 21197 Ark. 51, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Nicole Gifford, 12584 U.S. 270, Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
MANILA Brittany Lynn Rodriguez, P.O. Box 862, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Roger D. Frazier, 104 West High, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leona J. Frazier, 104 West High, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Ishea Monique Davis, 100 Park Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Helen K. Kushmaul, 15 Southland Court, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
MCRAE Kenneth Cummings, 111 Elm St., Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
MOUNT VERNON Joshua Eugene Brown, 40 Cedar Branch Circle, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Justin D. Roberts, 634 CR 27, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG Kerri Rizzo, 12276 N. Ark. 348, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Jacqueline K. Bluford, 12905 Faulkner Crossing Drive, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Braylon Johnson, 201 Wisteria Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
Martin Cornell, 207 W. J Ave., Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Toni Hamp, 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. No. 5525, Sept. 18, 2022, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Lea Ann Baker, 128 Ken Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Amy Elizabeth Sheedy, 3203 Newcastle, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Thomas Lee White, Jr., 3806 Royal Forrest Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Myisha Latise White, 3806 Royal Forrest Drive, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jareka Rochelle Lowden, 2402 W. 41st Ave., Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leah Beth Browder, 4308 Blythe Road, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
PROCTOR Max Lancaster, 184 Proctor Road, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Elizabeth Navarro, 1010 N. 16th St., Apt. 303, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Candace Thompson, 913 S. First St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
SCOTT Amelia Ann Harris, 11207 U.S. 70 West, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Pamela J. Clark, 1908 Sebastian St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPGS Deric S. Etherton, 8004 E. David Drive, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Saul O. Pineda, 1110 Flynt St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gladis E. Pineda, 1110 Flynt St., Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Franklin Ervin Collins, P.O. Box 625, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joan Frizzell Collins, P.O. Box 625, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Ernest Lee Hughey, 1765 Ark. 173, Sept. 20, 2022, Chapter 13.
TILLAR Willie Joe Young, P.O. Box 307, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRASKWOOD Carolyn A. Hutcheson, 3320 Hutcheson Loop, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
TWIN GROVES Tyra Geneshia Young, 19 Cain Loop, Sept. 16, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Michael Allan Moore, 5123 Grand Juniper Road, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jamie Amanda Moore, 5123 Grand Juniper Road, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARD Dessie Michelle Boyd, 11 Lanford St., Sept. 21, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST HELENA Christopher Bennett, 306 Quarles Lane, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Johnnie A. Lewis, P.O. Box 5256, Sept. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Amanda Michelle Shurtz, 5001 Crane Cove, Sept. 19, 2022, Chapter 13.