Benton County Fair starts Tuesday featuring rides, food, exhibits and Clydesdales

BENTONVILLE -- The 118th annual Benton County Fair begins its five-day run Tuesday, and fair organizers promise something for everyone, from Clydesdales to carnival games.

And, of course, the animals, crafts and cooking.

"Most city people think the fair is all about carnival rides and funnel cakes, but it is so much more," said Kurt Moore, Benton County District 13 justice of the peace. His district covers mostly unincorporated portions of the county.

"The fair was and is all about farm folks showing off their wares and hard work be it a prize bull, Grandma's best jam or quilt, exceptional garden crops or arts and crafts. It is also important to students that participate in FFA and 4-H and hopefully encourage those kids to continue farming as a way of life."

Miller Spectacular Shows of Greenbrier will provide the midway, including amusement rides for all ages, in addition to traditional games and concessions, according to a news release. The Miller Spectacular Shows midway has operated in more than 18 states and the Bahamas, according to its website.

Express Clydesdales will bring a team of giant draft horses and a horse-drawn coach to entertain fair exhibitors, providing education and experiences with the equine team, according to the release. Express Clydesdales, based in Yukon, Okla., will be at the fair all week, said Laura Minshull, office administrator for the group. This will be the first time Express Clydesdales has been to the Benton County Fair, she said.

The Express Clydesdales meet thousands of visitors each at the historic Clydesdale barn in Oklahoma, and travel across North America as good-will ambassadors for Express Employment Professionals and Express Ranches, according to its website. There is an Express Employment Professionals office in Springdale and another will open Siloam Springs on Thursday.

The fair will also offer numerous livestock shows, home arts, horticulture and agronomy exhibits as county residents compete for top honors including grand champion, reserved champion and best of show.

"We have a great event planned for this year's fair," said Ashley Hays, Benton County Fair Board president. "We want to thank our sponsors and volunteers for their support."

Colin Wilson, 17, a senior at Bentonville High School and member of the school's Future Farmers of America chapter, will show a heifer and four pigs at the fair. This is his sixth year to compete there.

Wilson is the only Future Farmers student from his school who will show at the fair, said Courtney Bradley, an agriculture teacher and the school's Future Farmers sponsor. The school's club has about 50 members, but most live in the city and don't have the space needed to take care of farm animals, she said. Wilson lives on six acres outside of the city.

Two days a week he takes two classes at the high school, then goes to Northwest Arkansas Community College's Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food as part of Bentonville's Ignite Professional Studies program. The program provides relevant learning experiences in collaboration with regional businesses, nonprofits and industry professionals.

Wilson said he enjoys talking with children and adults about the animals he shows, and he walks them through the livestock part of the fair.

"It's cute when the kids see the animals," he said. "When they see a real pig for the first time."

Janice Shofner, county extension agent for 4-H youth development, said excitement is building for the fair.

There are 221 youth exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall and 161 youth who will exhibit cattle, sheep, goats, dairy, swine, rabbits and horses, she said.

Last year, there were 1,335 items entered in the junior departments of clothing, food preparation, food preservation, crafts, home arts, photography and STEM -- as well as one called tossed, where competitors make a sculpture out of litter or trash they have found. This year, preregistration is 2,438 for those departments, Shofner said.

The fair will conclude Saturday with the Junior Livestock Premium Auction with a buyers dinner at 5 p.m. that will precede bidding. This year, the sale committee plans an online addition to the auction where buyers can purchase locally raised beef from county youth for consumption or resale. To learn more about how to participate, visit Pasture to Plate on Facebook or page 14 in the fair book, according to the release.

The auction raised over $137,000 last year, which benefited 125 youth. Premium auctions allow exhibitors to keep their exhibit animals. With the addition of the Pasture to Plate program, youth will learn about direct-to-consumer marketing and purchases, and the community can reward future producers for their success in raising locally grown food, according to the release.

Nightly entertainment with live music will begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and around 4 p.m Saturday.

The music schedule is Take Cover on Tuesday, Butler Creek Boys on Thursday, Divas on Fire on Friday and Kevin Upshaw and One Night Stand and Midnight South on Saturday, according to the release. There was no music listed for Wednesday in the release.

Marla Joyner a volunteer and 4H Main Leader of the Ozark Youth Shooting Sports Club put contesting entrees for the Home Arts a shelf Saturday Sept. 2, 2022, at the Benton County Fair Grounds. Saturday all the arts and crafts arrive for the contest and will judged on Monday as the Fair midway its self opens on Tuesday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Judy Fenton, (from left) and Linda Simpson, superintendent of house hold arts, registered entrees for the Home Arts contest, Saturday Sept. 2, 2022, at the Benton County Fair Grounds. Arts and crafts arrive Saturday for the contest and will judged on Monday as the Fair's midway opens on Tuesday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

