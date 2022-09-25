Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

2. DESPERATION IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 55th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas is reminded of her past as she investigates a possible sex trafficking ring.

3. CARRIE SOTO IS BACK by Taylor Jenkins Reid. A tennis player comes out of retirement and trains with her father to defend her record.

4. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester. A journalist who returns to her hometown vows to find a missing girl and solve a 20-year-old cold case.

5. THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT by Maggie O'Farrell. In 1550s Florence, the future of the third daughter of the grand duke seems uncertain after she is thrust into a marriage.

6. THE 6:20 MAN by David Baldacci. When his ex-girlfriend turns up dead in his office building, an entry-level investment analyst delves into the halls of economic power.

7. CLIVE CUSSLER'S HELLBURNER by Mike Maden. The 16th book in the Oregon Files series. A criminal syndicate has a torpedo that could obliterate entire cities.

8. HELL AND BACK by Craig Johnson. The 18th book in the Longmire series. Sheriff Longmire finds an adversary in himself.

9. KILLERS OF A CERTAIN AGE by Deanna Raybourn. Four women who spent 40 years working as assassins have targets on their backs as they enter retirement.

10. THE INK BLACK HEART by Robert Galbraith.The sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series. When a cartoonist is murdered, Cormoran and Robin go after a mysterious online figure known as Anomie.

Nonfiction

1. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

2. BREAKING HISTORY by Jared Kushner. An account of time spent in the Trump White House by the former president's son-in-law and senior adviser.

3. SOLITO by Javier Zamora. The poet describes his journey over two months from El Salvador to the United States to reconnect with his parents who left years earlier.

4. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

5. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

6. SLOUCHING TOWARDS UTOPIA by J. Bradford DeLong. The former deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury details shifts in material wealth and their impact from 1870 to 2010.

7. FINDING ME by Viola Davis.The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

8. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

9. DIANA, WILLIAM, AND HARRY by James Patterson and Chris Mooney. A biography of the late Princess of Wales and her sons.

10. BATTLE FOR THE AMERICAN MIND by Pete Hegseth with David Goodwin. The "Fox & Friends Weekend" host makes his case for what he calls classical Christian education.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES by Sarah J. Maas.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE DAUGHTER OF AUSCHWITZ by Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

5. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: The New York Times