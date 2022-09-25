Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 14

Erin Cassinelli and Joseph Holland, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 15

Aja Harris and Daniel Scruggs, Little Rock, daughter.

Cassie Baste and Cade Meachum, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 16

Michael and Natalie Ray, Bryant, son.

Zachary and Taylor Riley, North Little Rock, daughter.

Brailey Blair and Tanner Perkins, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 17

Mason and Lindsey Fitch, Conway, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 9

Elizabeth Harbin and Clay Fraley, North Little Rock, son.

Aug. 23

Dairolis Franco Vilonia and Johnny Silva Yepez, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 13

Antornet Drone and Justin Fitzgerald, Marianna, daughter.

Sept. 14

Mattie Craig and Aerian Jackson, Pine Bluff, son.

Patsy Upchurch, Texarkana, son.

Sept. 17

Mikayla Martin, Little Rock, son.

Ayancy Beasley and Brevson Galmore, Mabelvale, daughter.

Byron and Shametria Woods, Pine Bluff, son.

Sept. 18

Lisbeth Torres and Hector Srazo Estrada, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 20

Hannah Bishop & Owen Blake, Plumerville, daughter.