Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Ron Barr, 410 S. University Ave., $325,000.
Hy Road Construction, 1501 Main St., $124,000.
RESIDENTIAL
RQM Construction, 16 Corlay Drive, $450,000.
Home and Business Innovations, 304 Fletcher Loop, $352,000.
Home and Business Innovations, 347 Fletcher Loop, $352,000.
Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, 4720 Gooch Drive, $325,000.
KustomMade Properties, 1500 S. Martin St., $285,000.
Top Ridge Framing Construction, 9733 Meadow Lane, $260,000.
Mark Baker Custom Homes, 321 Fletcher Loop, $225,000.
Ken Hayes Realty, 3014 Main St., $165,000.
Ken Hayes Realty, 3000 Main St., $165,000.
Precision Construction, 4 Coffee Pot Lane, $130,000.
Curtis Contracting, 204 Hickory Creek Lane, $120,000.
Fluent Solar LLC, 14119 Longtree Drive, $111,551.
Apartment Painters, 2123 Labette Manor Drive, B-D, U-D12, $100,000.
Chris Carruth, 1623 W. 24th St., $94,000.
Bill Stovall, 2508 Riverfront Drive, U-3, $75,000.