Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Ron Barr, 410 S. University Ave., $325,000.

Hy Road Construction, 1501 Main St., $124,000.

RESIDENTIAL

RQM Construction, 16 Corlay Drive, $450,000.

Home and Business Innovations, 304 Fletcher Loop, $352,000.

Home and Business Innovations, 347 Fletcher Loop, $352,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, 4720 Gooch Drive, $325,000.

KustomMade Properties, 1500 S. Martin St., $285,000.

Top Ridge Framing Construction, 9733 Meadow Lane, $260,000.

Mark Baker Custom Homes, 321 Fletcher Loop, $225,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 3014 Main St., $165,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 3000 Main St., $165,000.

Precision Construction, 4 Coffee Pot Lane, $130,000.

Curtis Contracting, 204 Hickory Creek Lane, $120,000.

Fluent Solar LLC, 14119 Longtree Drive, $111,551.

Apartment Painters, 2123 Labette Manor Drive, B-D, U-D12, $100,000.

Chris Carruth, 1623 W. 24th St., $94,000.

Bill Stovall, 2508 Riverfront Drive, U-3, $75,000.