A DECORATIVE DAY

Built for BIG time: Girl Scouts brunch solid fun

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:11 a.m.
Dave and Jenny Marrs. Courtesy of HGTV


The BIG (Believe in Girls) Brunch was held Sept. 14 at Chenal Country Club. Special guests of the event hosted by the Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were Jenny and David Marrs of the HGTV television show "Fixer to Fabulous."


The event began with a champagne reception. Guests were welcomed to the brunch by Dawn Prasifka, president and chief executive officer of the Diamonds. A program featuring the Marrses was moderated by Nicci Tiner of Garver; Karen Van Horn, an architectural design consultant; and Jill White of Jill White Designs.

New this year -- inspired by the special guests -- was a challenge for five local design teams to each fix up and decorate a basic playhouse. The resulting designer playhouses were included in an online auction.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: The BIG (Believe in Girls) Brunch


















Print Headline: Built for BIG time: Girl Scouts brunch solid fun

