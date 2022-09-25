The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2409 W. 16th St., residential, Antonio Bowie, 12 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $5,250.

72116

• 4143 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Family Dollar, 3:47 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $201.

• 1721 Wewoka Dr., residential, Robert Berry, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 22, property value unknown.

72118

• 2701 Macarthur Dr., commercial, Shell Gas Station, 3:59 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $1,111.

• 1843 Broken Arrow Dr., residential, Erron Hughes, 11 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $1,120.