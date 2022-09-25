Business people

BANKING

Jake Eddleman has been hired as a mortgage originator for First Community Bank's home lending division.

T.J. Lefler will join Citizens Bank's Board of Directors. Lefler is the owner of real estate company Lefler Capital.

FNBC Bank announced the hiring of Alec McDaniel as vice president, commercial lending officer, in its Jonesboro office.

FINANCIAL PLANNING

Alliant Retirement Consulting, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has hired Jason Feilke as vice president in Arkansas.

MEDICAL

CHI St. Vincent announced that Ronak Soni, an interventional cardiologist, has joined the CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute.

PEST CONTROL

Justin McCauley of McCauley Services has been inducted as president of the National Pest Management Association.

