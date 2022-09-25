Clinics gear up to offer flu shots

The Arkansas Department of Health will be providing flu vaccines across the state starting Monday in preparation for the 2022-2023 flu season. The shot is available free, according to a news release.

Each county health unit will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic. People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If anyone does not have insurance or the insurance does not cover the flu vaccine, the vaccine will still be available free.

Flu clinics in Southeast Arkansas include:

Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., Pine Bluff, Sept. 26 -- 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Dallas County Health Unit Dallas County, 201 N. Spring, Fordyce, Sept. 27 -- 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Arkansas County DeWitt Health Unit, fairgrounds, 910 Liberty Drive, DeWitt, Sept. 27 -- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Arkansas County Stuttgart Health Unit Grand Prairie Center, 2807 U.S. 165 Stuttgart, Sept. 29 -- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Bradley County Health 208 North Bragg St., Warren, Sept. 27 -- 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Walk in;

Cleveland County Health Unit, 409 E. Magnolia St., Rison, Sept. 27 -- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Drew County Health Unit, 940 Scogin Drive, Monticello, Sept. 27 -- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Lincoln County Health Unit, 214 S. Lincoln, Star City, Sept. 27 -- 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Drive Thru;

Chicot County Lake Village Health Unit, 1740 Highway 65 and 82 South, Lake Village, Sept. 28 -- 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Walk in;

Desha County Dumas Health Unit, 751 Highway 65 South, Dumas, Sept. 28 -- 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Walk in;

Desha County McGehee Health Unit, 200 E. Ash, McGehee, Sept. 29 -- 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Walk in;

Grant County Health Unit, 700 E. Center, Sheridan, Sept. 30 -- 9 a.m.

FLU SEASON, PREVENTION

"The flu should not be taken lightly," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH medical director for immunizations. "We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With covid-19 still circulating in our communities, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital."

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year's vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

People of all ages can get the flu. Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups also get a vaccine--not only to protect themselves, but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose the people they love and care for to the flu.

For details or the list of statewide flu clinics visit https://healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.