Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Closings set for highway across dam

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Arkansas 177 across Norfork Dam will be completely closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to remove and replace equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced.

The road will re-open overnight on Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Travel to locations on Arkansas 177 past the Norfork Dam closure will require a detour using Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 56 through Calico Rock and Arkansas 223 through Pineville.

More information is available from the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.

Print Headline: Closings set for highway across dam

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT