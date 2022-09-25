Closings set for highway across dam

Arkansas 177 across Norfork Dam will be completely closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to remove and replace equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced.

The road will re-open overnight on Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Travel to locations on Arkansas 177 past the Norfork Dam closure will require a detour using Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 56 through Calico Rock and Arkansas 223 through Pineville.

More information is available from the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.