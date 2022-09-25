Club news: Hiking, gardening, music and more

Dems

The Benton County Dems will meet at noon Sept. 26 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers, and on Zoom. Social time and lunch begin at 11 a.m., followed by the meeting.

This month's speakers are Kate Schaffer, candidate for Arkansas State House District 10, and John Comstock, attorney and former Benton County Circuit Judge, to discuss the proposed Benton County jail expansion.

Information: bcdems.org.

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Members will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal and fellowship, with the business meeting following.

The SUV is made up of male descendants of members of the United States armed forces and government officials who served from 1861-65 during the Civil War. All are invited and associate memberships are available.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Sept. 28 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Pea Ridge Military Park Visitor's Center at 15930 E. U.S. 62 in Garfield. The park charges an entrance fee or you can use your senior pass.

Participants will choose either a 6K or 11K walk. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit for the walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Soprano Kristeen Wakeland and Yvonne Washer-Carson, pianist, will perform. Washer-Carson is a member of Andante and will play the "Forrest Gump Suite." Their concert, like all Andante programs, is free and open to the public.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m.

The topic of the meeting will be lawns, water and landscaping, and the presenter will be Eric Fuselier.

Meetings are open to the public. Master Gardeners are volunteers trained in horticulture who share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Oct. 6 at Devil's Den State Park on the Yellow Rock Loop (3.1 miles) and New Monument Trail (2 miles out and back).

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Apple Club

The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club's next meeting is at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Bella Vista Public Library. The proposed agenda for the October meeting includes review of the new Apple hardware releases in September and October; top new features of iOS 16; and discussion of music services Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify.

The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at thelibrary in the community room. Those with all levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.

Information: (479) 899-5531.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be Sharon Lawlor with "Pieces to Masterpiece." The special feature will be a "silent pie auction" as the annual fall fundraiser.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Oct. 7. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at (479) 366-7562 or text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516 or email Marsha at landessmarsha@gmail.com