Sponsorships available for NAACP gala

Sponsorships are available for the 30th annual Dove Freedom Fund Banquet presented by the Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris., according to a news release.

Supporters can help the NAACP to continue its fight for freedom and democracy by contributing to the banquet. An order form showing the levels of sponsorship, the cost of the souvenir booklet advertisements and ticket prices is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/db9659cd-2a96-4a65-879e-088f648b01ac.pdf?rdr=true.

All ads for the souvenir booklet must be camera-ready and ads and payment must be in to the event coordinator by Oct. 7. Submit ads to pbnaacp@gmail.com. Payment for the sponsorships is due by Oct. 11.

Details: Event Coordinators, Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 540-7399.

Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1.

The induction ceremony for the next class will be March 3, 2023, in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center, according to a news release.

The Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who have made significant contributions to agriculture. Debbie Moreland, chairman of the Hall of Fame, said anyone can nominate a person believed worthy of the honor.

The Farm Bureau Center at Little Rock houses the Agriculture Hall of Fame display.

The official nomination form is available at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/member-nomination-form/ or by calling Cindra Jones at (501) 228-1609.