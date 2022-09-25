North Little Rock notebook

District schedules ESL Family Night

The North Little Rock School District will hold an event for bilingual families on Monday to learn more about the school system's opportunities and resources for students whose first language is not English.

The ESL Family Night -- which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Ridgeroad Middle School, 4601 Ridge Road, North Little Rock -- will include information for bilingual families, coloring tables and free books for children, and food to purchase starting at 5 p.m., and a clothes closet and food bank. All bilingual families, not just those with children at Ridgeroad, may attend, organizers said.

More information is available from Kriss Marshell at marshellk@nlrsd.org.

National Night Out coming up in city

Neighborhoods across North Little Rock will participate in National Night Out on Oct. 4.

The annual event is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to leading to the creation of safer neighborhoods that are more caring places to live.

Cookouts and block parties will occur throughout the city.

Spectator rules at games revised

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski sent a letter to the community with revised rules for spectators at home football games.

The measures include details about ticketing, parking and security, including procedures outlining a clear bag policy, weapons detection and security wands at all entrances, and a ban on hoodies or ski masks.

The letter, dated Tuesday, is available at https://bit.ly/3SdckvK. The revised policies went into place last week.

Leader of district starts video series

The North Little Rock School District has started a "superintendent spotlight" video series.

In the inaugural stream, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski interviewed Hayward Finks, director of Safety Services for the North Little Rock School District.

They focused on the reorganization of the Safety Services Department, which the North Little Rock School Board approved in June.

The video is available at https://bit.ly/3DOVQpa.

L'Oreal USA wins Challenge Award

L'Oreal USA of North Little Rock won a Governor's Quality Award.

The company received the Challenge Award, the first award level, which is the starting point for any organization. It requires organizations to define key characteristics such as mission, vision, values, customer groups, and strategic challenges and advantages.

The Governor's Quality Award program is coordinated by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.