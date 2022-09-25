Double OT stop rescues Clemson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- DJ Uiagalelei kept delivering the ball on target downfield for No. 5 Clemson in a shootout with No. 21 Wake Forest.

That offered enough cover for a defense that struggled for stops -- right up until finally coming up with the winning play to cap a double-overtime classic.

Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman's fourth-down pass in the end zone to help the Tigers hold off the Demon Deacons 51-45 on Saturday. That marked their 14th straight win in the series, this one coming in a tense road game pairing two of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top teams.

Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.

"Honestly, man, that was a crazy game," Uiagalelei said, adding: "You could just see the heart of our team -- the heart of the offense, the heart of the defense. When plays had to be made, we made the plays. That just shows a great sign of a good football team."

Or, at the least, plenty of perseverance -- particularly for Wiggins.

He had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman's final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Division champion Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.

Before that stop, Wiggins had thrice been flagged for pass interference in an injury-battered secondary and was beaten on Donavon Greene's 25-yard TD haul.

"The only good thing about the game (defensively) is we gave up six touchdown passes -- we didn't give up seven," Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said with a chuckle. "That's the only good thing I can say. And they never quit and they kept battling and they played one more play -- and Nate came up with it right there at the end."

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 34,

MARYLAND 27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan top Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Corum had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017. J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0).

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).

NO. 14 PENN STATE 33,

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 14

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Penn State past Central Michigan.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0). Penn State forced four turnovers.

NO. 15 OREGON 44,

WASHINGTON STATE 41

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give No. 15 Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State ,

Washington State (3-1, 0-1) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) broke through on offense to secure the victory.

Mase Funa iced the game for Oregon when he intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward and ran it back for a touchdown with a minute remaining.

Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception. The Ducks produced 626 yards of offense.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 31,

IOWA STATE 24

AMES, Iowa -- Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The loss snapped the Cyclones' 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese's 19-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaged less than 3 yards per rush when the game was competitive.

TEXAS TECH 37,

NO. 22 TEXAS 34

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over Texas after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds.

Texas' Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff's winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought they had their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree's last-second catch 14 years ago when Wolff kicked a 45-yarder for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation.

The Longhorns had other ideas. Hudson Card's 28-yard pass to Tarique Milton got the Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) close with six seconds remaining, and they picked up another 10 yards on a quick pass with two seconds to go. Will Stone's 48-yard kick as time expired forced overtime.

NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 45,

RHODE ISLAND 24

PITTSBURGH -- Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury for Pitt, which beat Rhode Island.

The Panthers (3-1) rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games, and Slovis had plenty of help on the ground from Abanikanda, who had 19 carries for 177 yards. The four touchdowns tied for second-most in program history.

Slovis was an efficient 20 of 27 for 189 yards.

MIDDLE TENN. STATE 45,

NO. 25 MIAMI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned Miami for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.

England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first of them being a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other being the 98-yarder in the fourth -- to help the Blue Raiders (3-1) seal the upset.

Cunningham completed 16 of 25 passes for Middle Tennessee State, including a 69-yard scoring throw to Elijah Metcalf.