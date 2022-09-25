Fayetteville Housing Authority seeking new director, would be sixth in four years

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Housing Authority is seeking a temporary or permanent executive director after its most recent leader resigned to take a different job.

The new director would be the sixth in just more than four years. The authority faces paying back more than $164,000 the federal government says it owes itself because of misuse of public housing money.

Audra Butler had served in a senior leadership position with the authority since September last year. Her last day was Friday.

In an Aug. 16 letter to the authority's board, Butler said her decision was in no way a reflection of the authority or its staff.

"The last three years at the Housing Authority have been both challenging and fulfilling," Butler wrote. "It has been my pleasure to lead this group of passionate and dedicated team members through the last year of transition. I continue to believe in the mission and vision of the Fayetteville Housing Authority and leave wishing nothing but success and sustainability for this amazing organization."

Butler is listed as area director of rural housing for Communities Unlimited, a local nonprofit serving seven states to help residents get out of poverty.

Leadership duties at the authority will be split between programs manager Tara West and finance officer Charles Wheeler, the board discussed Sept. 15. The board decided to reopen an application period for a permanent director while also soliciting bids for a temporary director.

The idea is if the board does not receive applications from a viable candidate for permanent director by its October meeting, it could still pick from a pool of applicants to serve on a temporary basis until a permanent director is hired, Board Chairwoman Melissa Terry said.

The board implemented a similar strategy earlier this year, when it selected Tia Cauley from the East Chicago, Ind., Housing Authority to serve as temporary director. The authority paid Cauley $9,900 to serve on site for 30 days and serve a total of 60 days, Terry said. The authority would not be able to hire Cauley again as temporary director per federal rules, Terry said.

Transitions in leadership

The authority has had four different leaders, not including Cauley's time as temporary director, since the board fired former Executive Director Deniece Smiley in September 2018. It replaced Smiley with Angela Belford, who became interim director in October 2018 and was installed as executive director in March 2019. The board fired Belford in March 2021 after residents and former staff made complaints against her.

Next in line was John Berry, who resigned in September last year, followed by Victoria Dempsey, who resigned two weeks later. Both cited the board's conduct, in particular that of Terry, as the reason for their resignations.

Terry said Butler served as the glue that helped keep staff together. Staff turnover reduced dramatically once Butler assumed leadership, and Terry praised Butler's steady hand and ability to solve problems.

The authority's nonprofit, FHA Development Inc., owes more than $164,000 to the regular authority, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The debt stems from misuse of public housing money on the development nonprofit's properties.

HUD reviewed the authority and released a report in March.

Investigators looked at financial records, property transactions, contracts for services and compliance with rules and regulations and also interviewed past and current employees. The investigation was done remotely from Aug. 16 to Nov. 29 covering activity from January 2019 to August 2021.

Federal investigators said the development nonprofit owes the debt because the authority used public housing money on residential properties the nonprofit owned, even though the properties did not have any public housing units. Plans to develop housing units fell through after bank financing collapsed and many tenants couldn't pay rent as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, Terry has said.

The authority's development nonprofit operates separately from the regular authority, although the makeup of the boards for both entities is the same. There are four of five seats filled on both boards. The three board commissioners other than Terry all started their terms this year. A vacancy remains for a public housing representative after Ezra Breashears died in June.

The nonprofit sold all of its properties to recoup the financial losses during the pandemic except for one, an apartment complex at 12th Street and South Washington Avenue. The nonprofit plans to use rent money from the complex to pay off the debt to the regular authority in an installment plan, Terry said.

In May, a representative from HUD's field office in Little Rock told the board it did not need to reimburse the federal government, nor pay interest nor penalties. However, the debt owed to the regular authority from the nonprofit cannot come from federal sources.

The City Council can appoint or remove members of the regular Housing Authority's board but does not have any power over the operation and management of the organization, City Attorney Kit Williams has said. The city administration has received updates from HUD representatives in Little Rock about the review and its findings, which administrators relayed to council members, said Susan Norton, chief of staff to Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

"Obviously, we care about providing as much quality housing as we can for people in need," she said.

Looking ahead

Terry said Thursday the authority has asked HUD to provide an itemized list of the $164,287 debt. She said she wants to be certain of the amount before the development nonprofit starts making payments to the regular authority. The Housing Authority still has not received the requested document from HUD, Terry said.

HUD in its review also asked for supporting documents covering an additional $56,075 in spending, or otherwise pay the money back to the federal government. The authority has submitted the supporting documents, according to a response sent to HUD in August.

The authority's development nonprofit is in line to receive $104,936 from the city's share of American Rescue Plan money. The City Council is tentatively scheduled to take up the financial assistance during its Oct. 18 meeting.

The rescue plan money would reimburse the development nonprofit for expenses related to maintenance, repairs, property management and mortgage payments for a yearlong period starting in March 2021, according to its application to the city. The nonprofit cannot use the money to pay off the debt owed to the regular authority.

The development nonprofit incurred about $200,000 in unpaid rent from tenants during the pandemic, Terry said. Even though most of the properties have changed ownership, the unpaid rent remains outstanding, she said. The development nonprofit sought emergency rental assistance for tenants from Washington County, but the county's emergency fund ran out of money.

The rent in arrears hurts tenants because those outstanding amounts are attached to their names, Terry said. The development nonprofit made a portion of the money back from selling the properties but can't waive the balances, she said. Few options are left other than donations, Terry said.

"Expunging this outstanding rent roll would be just a huge gift to the residents and to replenishing our operating capital," she said.