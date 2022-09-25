Fayetteville’s Arts Live presents Avery Batson’s ‘The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic’

After she's rejected from the top wizarding academy, a threat to the entire wizarding world leaves Alyssa and her fellow misfits to save the day in Arts Live Theatre's production of "The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic."

"It is our kickoff show of our 2022-23 season, and it is written by Arts Live Theatre alumna Avery Batson," says Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, who wears several hats at Arts Live in Fayetteville. "Avery has written a couple of productions for us. And we're just thrilled that we get to take our students and alumni's work and put it from page to stage and really highlight some of our young playwrights -- because I think it's important to know that there are different aspects than just being an actor."

She says that the story is a continuation of Avery's mini-production called "The Other Wizarding School." The young playwright will also do some student directing for this production as well.

"I am the director of the Academy, as I say often," Nesbitt-Eck jokes about her part in the play.

"The wizarding world is just so very enchanting, and lovable," Nesbitt-Eck says of the show's appeal to kids. "There are so many books and movies right now that encompass the wizarding world. I think that that's a big draw to kids is that whimsical, magical world of fantasy that can just make your imagination go wild and have a magical experience. I think with kiddos, they still have the capability of that imagination, to really create magic."

With "The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic," the kids get to use their imaginations to bring magic to the stage.

"With an established script, people come in knowing the characters," Nesbitt-Eck explains. "So if it's a popular literary tale or just a popular play, the actors actually come in with a preconceived notion of who their character is -- how they act, what they look like, their personality trait.

"With new work, the actors actually get to discover all that the first time they read it, and throughout the process. ... They get to create a whole new character that's not even been perceived yet. I think that that's really cool."

Arts Live Theatre actors rehearse for "The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic," an all-new original play written by theater alum Avery Batson and set in the wizarding world. (Courtesy Photo)

