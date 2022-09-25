Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• ADC-PINE BLUFF WORK COMPLEX, 890 Freeline Drive. Date of inspection Sept. 19. Roaches inside motor shell of stand mixer. Remove mixer from kitchen Building until it is repaired and roaches are dealt with. Preparation sink is leaking. Repair. Observation: Roach infested stand mixer not working. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter.

BIG BOY BBQ, mobile, 3108 Kendyl St. Date of inspection Aug. 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Plumbing on handwashing sink needs to repaired.

• BIG BOY BBQ, mobile, 3108 Kendyl St. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 19. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Sept. 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed hand washing sink being used to store unclean dishes. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Paper towels needed at back hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed containers of food being stored uncovered in the dessert cooler by the waffle maker. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during inspection. Chlorine in the automatic dishwasher is reading 0ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Automatic dishwasher was primed and chlorine was reading 50ppm. Gravy (46 degrees F), cheese (48 and 50 degrees F), diced bell peppers (46 degrees F), orange juice (50 degrees F), and shell egg (48 degrees F) in the walk in cooler, sour cream and milk (44 degrees F) in the reach in cooler by the drinks, and sausage (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler with pull out drawers are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The time/temperature control for safety foods in the walk in cooler that were out of temperature were discarded during inspection. Other foods have been moved to a working cooler during inspection. Observed bottles of chemicals being stored by the single use cups and lids. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by Locating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS in an area that is not above FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLESERVICE or SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. This paragraph does not apply to EQUIPMENT and UTENSIL cleaners and SANITIZERS that are stored in WAREWASHING areas for availability and convenience if the materials are stored to prevent contamination of FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Chemical bottles were moved to chemical storage areas during inspection. Observed an accumulation of food product on the bottom of the dessert cooler. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. The bottom of the dessert cooler was cleaned during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.