Fumble recovery seals Auburn’s win

AUBURN, Ala. -- Cayden Bridges recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri in an SEC opener on Saturday.

Missouri (2-2) running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before a potential game-winning touchdown, and Bridges landed on it to seal the victory for Auburn (3-1).

"I think everybody in that locker room is exhausted, in a good way," Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said. "I told our players I'm proud of them. They did what they needed to do to win the football game."

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson got a second chance and hit a 39-yard field goal to give the hosts the lead in overtime. Missouri jumped offsides on Carlson's first try, from 44 yards out, which was missed.

"It's just believing that crazy things will happen," Carlson said. "That's what happens in this stadium."

Carlson's field goal was the only scoring after halftime. Auburn scored both of its touchdowns in the first quarter, and Missouri tied it up with its own two touchdowns in the second quarter.

The teams combined for 12 consecutive punts in the second half before Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Missouri 30-yard line with 1:37 remaining. Auburn was a perfect 3 for 3 on fourth-and-short before the late stop.

"I thought we had the first down," Harsin said. "... It was 6 inches, maybe, right? It felt like from what we had done and what we talked about that we could get that."

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation. Missouri played for the final field goal following a 39-yard pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett in the final minute.

"To lose that way -- really twice -- is just devastating for our locker room and our coaches," Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "Just stinks. Hard to take."

Auburn tight end Luke Deal catches a pass against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Missouri running back Cody Schrader carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford rolls out to pass against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

