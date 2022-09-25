Geeking out: Thousands attend Arkansas Comic Con — many in costume — hoping to see their favorites in the flesh





It was just after noon on Sept. 10 and a group of young men and women were walking north on Scott Street in downtown Little Rock. A few of them were dressed in costumes — wigs, clunky shoes, trench coats, fishnet stockings.

"Y'all must be going to some kind of party," a man said as he rode past on a bicycle.

He had no idea.

The group was headed to the Statehouse Convention Center, where Arkansas Comic Con had taken over for the next two days. Almost 20,000 fans of everything from "Star Wars" and horror films to manga and video games to wrestling and comic books attended the event.

There were appearances by actor-director and North Little Rock native Joey Lauren Adams, Joe Pantoliano and Tom Arnold; voice actors Tom Kenny, Tara Strong, Brianna Knickerbocker, Zeno Robinson; and others. Comic book artists Steven Butler and Jeremy Clark were among those greeting fans, drawing and selling their work. There were panels on pop culture, anime, "Back to the Future," and costume making; music by the Emulators and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Sturgis Quartet; cosplay contests; and vendors selling everything from costume accessories and posters to comic books and sundry geeky knickknacks.

Oh, and the people-watching was off the hook.

That last part was due to the cosplayers in attendance; the men, women and kids strolling through the crowd decked out in homage to their favorite characters — or characters they'd invented themselves. We saw Jason from "Friday the 13th," two guys with cardboard chainsaws on their heads in emulation of the "Chainsaw Man" manga character, Ash from the "Evil Dead" series, various princesses and princes, a 20-year-old satyr expertly teetering around on cloven hooves and a 12-year-old dressed as a hybrid between a pirate and a cat.

These are a few of the cosplayers we spoke with amid the throng of fanboys and fangirls. Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.





Dakota Cashion, Paragould: Padme Amidala, "Star Wars" — "I made this myself. It's a cloak at the front and a robe at the back. This part is going to turn into a veil. It's based on Queen Amidala's travel gown. I've been a 'Star Wars' fan my entire life. I saw 'Episode 1' when I was 4. It's amazing being able to see everyone's costumes and everybody is so interactive about their costumes. I also love getting to see all of the artists and vendors."

Lauren Wright, Little Rock, Sukuna, "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga series, attended with her sister, Destiny Lorings, who was dressed as Giyu Tomioka from "Demon Slayer" — "This is my first comic con, so being able to see the voice actors and see everybody dressed up has been a lot of fun. I got this [outfit] online. I like Bryce Papenbrook. He's a voice actor and does a lot of animes that I watch. I sat through a couple of panels, including his, and also I've been shopping."

Destiny: "It's been really fun. The best part was meeting my favorite voice actor, David Matranga. That was really cool."

Conner Freeman, 19, of Hot Springs was dressed as Gorou from the game “Genshin Impact” at Arkansas Comic Con. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Conner Freeman, Hot Springs, Gorou, "Genshin Impact" game — "To be honest, I just like cosplaying and seeing what merch there is. Where I'm from there isn't a lot of anime merch or nerdy stuff, other than basic things from Barnes & Noble or FYE (For Your Entertainment, aka fye.com). I didn't make this. I bought it off a website. I'm kind of happy with it, but kind of not. The top didn't really fit like I wanted. I had my friend style my wig. I'm here with a few of my friends. This is my first Arkansas Comic Con, but I've been going to Spa Con [in Hot Springs] for a few years. I started cosplaying a few years back. A lot of the characters I cosplay, I like their design or their personality. I like to imbue those characteristics myself."

Trysta Minton, Laurel County, Ky., satyr — "I made this myself. The inspiration was because I wanted those [points to her footwear, which are hooves that she wears like high heels]. I actually got my first job and used my first paycheck to buy them off Etsy. They're very front heavy. I love dressing up, and seeing everyone's costumes and how you can be just whatever you want."

Cedar Waggoner, Cabot, was at Comic Con with her dad, Chris, and younger brothers Otis and Jasper, who were dressed as video game characters Mario and Luigi — "I'm a 'purrate,' it's like a pirate but a cat. It's kind of more like a 'werecat' because there is a full moon tonight. Her name is Buttons. She's like my time-traveling cat person. I took scraps and put together this whole costume."

Chris: "My wife is the performer. She's a professional stilt-walker and there's a lot of makeup and stuff like that. [Cedar] has been doing this for a couple of years now."

Cedar: "For Christmas my mom was like, 'I think you'll like cosplaying,' and she gave me a bunch of cosplaying stuff. That's how it started."

John Stout, Bastrop, La., Imperial Inquisitor, "Star Wars" — "I use a $17 speaker from Amazon [to create voice effect]. It's not a voice changer, but having the mic that close, if you want to talk deep it captures it really well. I've been a 'Star Wars' fan since it came out [in 1977]. I decided I would be in the contest today. I made every bit of this, except for the light saber. This is baby Yoda from the 'Mandalorian' TV series. I captured him and froze him in carbonite like they did to Harrison Ford's Han Solo character in 'Empire Strikes Back.' I go to comic cons everywhere from Florida to Dallas to New Orleans. I go to every single one I can because I enjoy it that much. It brought it to a whole other level when I started building my own [costumes] and seeing people's reactions and how much joy they got out of it."

Sean Riordan (left) of Little Rock and Ben Faver of Benton were Mario and Luigi from the Super Mario video game at Arkansas Comic Con. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Sean Riordan, Little Rock, Mario and Ben Faver, Benton, Luigi — "We've been to several of these before. We dress up as these characters. We went as Wreck-It-Ralph and Fix-It Felix one time. It didn't go over quite as well."

Ben: "The first time I took him to a comic con, he was geeking out like a kid in a candy store. That was the Saline County Comic Expo. We made our hammers. This is a two-by-two board and we used black plastic flowerpots from Home Depot. We put two of them on each end and used another piece of plywood to nail them together and poster board to cover them."

Sean: "We love doing this and having people stop and want to get a picture with you. It's all fun."



