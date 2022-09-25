Gregory has big night for Southside, but turnovers prove costly in road loss

ROGERS -- There appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks offense early in the second quarter. But that quickly disappeared in a 35-7 loss at Rogers to open 7A-West Conference play.

Southside failed to get a first down during its initial two drives of the game. The unit finally found its groove on its third drive of the night, marching 56 yards to the Rogers 10-yard line.

Down just two scores, the Mavericks had an opportunity to make it a one-score game. But Rogers came away with a goal-line interception and turned the takeaway into a three-score lead.

The Mounties didn't look back after that, building a 35-0 halftime lead with the help of another interception just before the break.

PLAY OF THE GAME Quarterback Carter Zimmerman with a read-option play was able to draw the attention of several defenders to running back Isaac Gregory, who established himself as a big rushing threat throughout the game.

The misdirection worked for the Mavericks. Zimmerman then took the ball himself for a 57-yard touchdown rush. He needed a stiff arm to eliminate one defender and used his speed after that to go all the way. Offensive lineman Cade Nally and E.J. Woodruff set key blocks pulling from the right side to the left side, providing Zimmerman with a clear running lane.

The score capped a one-play drive for Southside.

PLAYER OF THE GAME Isaac Gregory provided plenty of momentum early and often for the Southside offense. He rushed 18 times for 90 yards to help lead the Mavericks. He finished with seven runs of more than six yards, including three rushes going over 10 yards.

Gregory also played a key decoy during Southside's lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. The junior had 59 yards rushing in the first half to go with his 31 in the second half, including a 16-yard rush on his first attempt after halftime.

Gregory provided stability for the offense, averaging 5 yards per carry on the night.

INJURY REPORT Southside had two injured players leave Friday night's game but otherwise stayed healthy.

NOTABLE Southside entered the game on offense scoring 38 points and averaging 469 yards of offense per game. ... The Mavericks finished Friday's game with 7 points and 245 yards of offense. ... Grayson York caught 4 passes for 41 yards to guide the passing game. ... York now has 17 catches for 316 yards and 5 touchdowns this year. ... Isaac Gregory is now up to 615 yards on 84 carries with 7 touchdowns this season. ... The Mavericks had troubles through the air most of the night, completing just 20 percent of their passes. ... The longest completion of the night went from George Herrell to York for a 22-yard gain.

UP NEXT The schedule doesn't get any easier for Southside, who face two powerhouses in Bentonville at home next week and Fayetteville on the road after that.