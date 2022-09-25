Healthy Gunn makes big impact for UAFS; Lady Lions celebrate Title IX milestone

FORT SMITH -- It's no surprise to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball coach Jane Sargent that Caelyn Gunn is making a huge impact as a true freshman.

Despite the early success, it hasn't been an easy path for Gunn. She missed the initial eight games of the season because of a preseason injury. She has bounced back from that to showcase her talents in a big way.

It was never more evident when UAFS hosted its home opener Wednesday. Gunn filled the stat sheet, leading the Lady Lions with a career-high 18 kills. She also had 13 digs, three assists, a block and an ace.

"She is a very talented freshman, and we knew that from recruiting her," Sargent said. "We knew she would put up some big numbers. She has done a great job working herself back into the starting lineup. She's done some good things and doesn't look like a freshman out there."

Through the first 14 games of the season, Gunn is fifth on the team in kills with 66 despite playing in just six matches. She is second on the team in kills per set with 2.75, just behind team leader Reagan Macha, who has 2.76.

In her first game back from injury, Gunn had a team-high 13 kills with a .393 hitting percentage. She hasn't looked back since.

"I'm just now finding my groove," Gunn said. "Being hurt was very unfortunate. I've had several setbacks in my volleyball career with injuries. It was frustrating at first. But my priority was to get back healthy and be the teammate my team needed me to be to be able to perform for them."

Gunn is already drawing rave reviews from teammates who have been impressed with her abilities. It's one thing to play well, and it's another to earn the trust and admiration from those around you. That's been the case for Gunn.

Junior setter Chloe Price, who leads the team with more than 560 assists, has leaned on Gunn early and often to help score for the Lady Lions since making it back from injury.

"Caelyn is just a consistent player that makes sure everyone is involved with a lot of talking," Price said. "She is a glue player for this team already. She is putting in the work and getting it done. She has surprised me as a